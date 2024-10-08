Republic of Korea (ROK) President Yoon Suk Yeol presented Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea (CNFK) Rear Adm. Neil Koprowski with the ROK Presidential Unit Citation (PUC), during the 76th Annual ROK Armed Forces Day Ceremony in Seoul, October 1. CNFK located on Busan Naval Base, South Korea, is the U.S. Navy's representative in South Korea, providing leadership and expertise in naval matters to improve institutional and operational effectiveness between the two navies and to strengthen collective interoperability in Korea and the region. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 02:37
|Photo ID:
|8689200
|VIRIN:
|241001-N-ZZ999-1001
|Resolution:
|1340x921
|Size:
|183.31 KB
|Location:
|SEOUL, SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNFK Awarded ROK Presidential Unit Citation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Naval Forces Korea Awarded ROK Presidential Unit Citation
No keywords found.