Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNFK Awarded ROK Presidential Unit Citation

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CNFK Awarded ROK Presidential Unit Citation

    SEOUL, SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    10.01.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Forces Korea

    Republic of Korea (ROK) President Yoon Suk Yeol presented Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea (CNFK) Rear Adm. Neil Koprowski with the ROK Presidential Unit Citation (PUC), during the 76th Annual ROK Armed Forces Day Ceremony in Seoul, October 1. CNFK located on Busan Naval Base, South Korea, is the U.S. Navy's representative in South Korea, providing leadership and expertise in naval matters to improve institutional and operational effectiveness between the two navies and to strengthen collective interoperability in Korea and the region. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 02:37
    Photo ID: 8689200
    VIRIN: 241001-N-ZZ999-1001
    Resolution: 1340x921
    Size: 183.31 KB
    Location: SEOUL, SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNFK Awarded ROK Presidential Unit Citation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Naval Forces Korea Awarded ROK Presidential Unit Citation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    ROK
    USFK
    CNFK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download