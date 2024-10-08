CNFK Awarded ROK Presidential Unit Citation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea (ROK) President Yoon Suk Yeol presented Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea (CNFK) Rear Adm. Neil Koprowski with the ROK Presidential Unit Citation (PUC), during the 76th Annual ROK Armed Forces Day Ceremony in Seoul, October 1. CNFK located on Busan Naval Base, South Korea, is the U.S. Navy's representative in South Korea, providing leadership and expertise in naval matters to improve institutional and operational effectiveness between the two navies and to strengthen collective interoperability in Korea and the region. (Courtesy Photo)