374 CPTS closes out fiscal year 2024

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan – The fiscal year for 2024 came to a close on Sept. 30, as the 374th Comptroller Squadron finalized all fund expenditures, setting the stage for future initiatives and budget planning at Yokota Air Base, Japan.



The fiscal year closeout is a group effort, which involves a number of different agencies from the Secretary of the Air Force, major command and base-level units. The receipt and allocation of last-minute funds as the fiscal year marks its final day on Sept. 30. The finance office leads this effort while working closely with resource advisors and the 374th Contracting Squadron.



This year, the wing received $141 million from the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center and $41 million from Pacific Air Forces, according to Carolyn Lumpkin, 374th CPTS U.S. budget execution chief.



“These funds ensure that Yokota has what it needs to accomplish its mission,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Adam Swanson, 374th CPTS financial management flight chief. “Units should start analyzing any holes that may not be covered by their budget early into the fiscal year. Having taken this proactive stance, we were able to fund more than 40 unfunded requirements across the wing."



During the end-of-year closeout period, members of CPTS work in 24-hour shifts, often extending into the following day, to finalize the closeout and address any additional funds sent by higher headquarters.



“This year, we had a brand-new team and we were proactive in preparing for the fiscal year closeout,” Lumpkin noted. “If you’re proactive throughout the year, the fiscal year closeout can be manageable.”



The fiscal year closeout at Yokota was the result of a collective effort, emphasizing teamwork rather than the contributions of any single individual.



“This is a team effort,” Lumpkin stated. “Everyone on this team is eager to learn and grow in their responsibilities. We could not have accomplished this without our entire team.”



The 374th CPTS is responsible for providing fiscally responsible resource management, timely and auditable financial services, and actionable decision support for units and Airmen across Yokota.

