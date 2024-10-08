A Space to Explore: Vandenberg SFB’s Quality of Life Enhancements

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Vandenberg’s strides to improve the quality of life on the installation are continuously growing and enhancing, with additions to the Pacific Coast Center, the Vandenberg movie theater, the bowling alley arcade, hiking trails, and more. Whether you are looking for entertainment options, recreational activities, or just a scenic place to hike, the installation has a little something for all ages.



“The 30th Force Support Squadron is actively listening to feedback from Airmen, Guardians, and their families to understand what’s working and where we can do more,” said Jonathan Huppke, 30 FSS Community Services Flight Chief. “The goal is to keep adapting to the evolving needs of the community, making sure everyone has access to the resources that help them stay balanced and mission ready.”



The Pacific Coast Center is the installation’s hub for social events and entertainment. There is always something new and exciting planned just around the corner, such as live music performances, cultural celebrations, and holiday festivities. Another area to explore is the recently revamped PCC Gamer Grounds, featuring modern gaming equipment and classics like billiards or darts, are available for anyone with base access to use at leisure or in one of the frequent competitive tournaments. New additions are forthcoming for the Gamer Grounds and will be announced when they are ready for the public. These initiatives are part of the base’s commitment to ensuring that service members, civilian employees, and families have access to a variety of opportunities in a centralized location. The PCC is open Monday through Friday 6:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. The bar and social events are typically held Wednesday through Friday 3:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.



The reopening of the Vandenberg movie theater offers service members and their families a place to watch a flick together with a short commute if you are on base or live in a nearby city. With the theater’s volunteer team working periodically throughout the week, they run both the movie showings and a concession stand within the theater to allow families the full movie experience.



With approximately 118,000 acres of land, Vandenberg offers multiple hiking trails for the base community. Our scenery allows for beautiful hiking opportunities right here on the installation. Vandenberg has six trails to choose from, ranging from easy, family-friendly routes to more challenging paths for experienced hikers or runners.



Additionally, the Surf Lanes Bowling & Grill recently debuted a brand-new arcade. Open during the bowling alley’s normal operating hours, guests can play games including air hockey, virtual racing, basketball, claw games, and more.



When it comes to planning a trip or looking to get involved in more adventurous activities, the Information, Tickets, and Travel office and Outdoor Recreation are the go-to resources. ITT offers discounted, more affordable tickets to popular attractions in the Santa Barbara County for community members to enjoy. Similarly, ODR offers a range of scheduled, discounted trips and rental equipment, such as camper trailers, utility trailers, bounce castles, fishing boats, and more.



“Whether it’s hitting the hiking trails, catching a movie, or spending time at the PCC, these programs offer a healthy balance between work and downtime, which is key for mental health and overall morale,” said Huppke. “When people feel supported and connected, they perform better and are more resilient, both on and off duty.”



With all these quality-of-life enhancements, there has never been a better time to explore what VSFB has to offer. To stay up to date on further quality-of-life additions, keep an eye on 30 FSS’s website at https://www.vandenbergfss.com/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.09.2024 Date Posted: 10.09.2024 19:04 Story ID: 482861 Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Space to Explore: Vandenberg SFB’s Quality of Life Enhancements, by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.