73rd General Support Military Intelligence Company holds reactivation ceremony under 10th Mountain Division

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Oct. 9, 2024) – The 73rd General Support Military Intelligence Company held a reactivation ceremony Oct. 9 on Fort Drum.



As part of the U.S. Army’s restructuring efforts, 73rd GS MICO, formerly a brigade asset, has become a division asset under the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI).



Within the U.S. Army, the reactivation of a unit presents an opportunity to establish its legacy, built off the foundation of Soldiers who served during significant trials and tribulations. This ceremony honors the unit's history and lineage, and it marks the return of a unit to active service.



“This reactivation ceremony is unique: it causes us to reflect on the past while also looking forward to the future,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Rankin, commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI).

Rankin noted that the organization's potential will contribute significantly to future intelligence.



“Their mission changes to support a division's intelligence requirements throughout the depth of the battlefield,” he said. “I am excited to see what you will accomplish as you carry the intelligence warfighting function into the future.”



The reactivation of the 73rd GS MICO marks the first time since May 1979 that the unit has been assembled, following the unit's redesignation from the 73rd Aviation Company on June 30, 1973.



The 73rd Aviation Company served as an aerial reconnaissance unit, following its activation at then Fort Rucker, Alabama, on March 27, 1963. The unit served with distinction during the Vietnam War, supporting special operations units while posturing in Saigon, Vung Tau, and Nha Trang.



The company is credited with the successful operation of more than 45,000 missions, and it became the first aviation unit to be awarded a Meritorious Unit Citation as part of its campaign in Vietnam.



“It’s an absolute honor and privilege to stand here before you as the representation of a company that is brimming with exceptional leaders, Soldiers, and intelligence professionals,” said Capt. Kevin Antonich, 73rd General Support Military Intelligence Company commander.



Soldiers of 73rd GS MICO honored their lineage during the ceremony, previously having been aligned with the 1st Squadron, 89th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI).



“It's good to be a part of history,” said 1st Sgt. Thomas Erickson, 73rd General Support Military Intelligence Company senior enlisted adviser. “We can lay the groundwork and foundation for the greatness that this unit will conquer in the next years and decades.”



Following its redesignation as the 73rd GS MICO, the unit will continue to expand its outreach and capability with all aspects of information collection and intelligence operations.