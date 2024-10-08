Dragon Medic named John C. McFarland Community Leadership Award Winner

Photo By Michelle Stewart | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Maria D. Saldana Quintero (center) poses the Keesler Medical...... read more read more Photo By Michelle Stewart | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Maria D. Saldana Quintero (center) poses the Keesler Medical Center Commander Col. Peter Kulis and fellow Dragon Medics following her receipt of the 2024 Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce John C. McFarland Community Leadership Award on Oct. 8 at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino. The award recognizes extraordinary contributions to the community by an enlisted uniformed service member stationed in the Mississippi Gulf Coast. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Maria D. Saldana Quintero, assigned to the 81st Medical Group, Kessler Medical Center's Medical Support Squadron, Biloxi, Miss., was named the recipient of the 2024 Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce John C. McFarland Community Leadership Award, Oct. 8.

The award which recognizes extraordinary contributions to the community by an enlisted uniformed service member stationed in the Mississippi Gulf Coast was presented at Biloxi’s Beau Rivage Resort and Casino during the annual Salute to the Military Breakfast.

The Phoenix native is integral to the strong relationship between Keesler Air Force Base and the surrounding Biloxi Community.

Saldana Quintero served as a Court Appointed Special Advocate immediately impacting by partnering with five community organizations, conducting four in-home visits, and consulting on ten hearings. Her passion and commitment to the care and welfare of children in need across Harrison County proved evident through her collaboration with families, advocates, and local officials, providing valuable insight and recommendations to the court.

Additionally, Saldana Quintero volunteered at Gentiva Hospice, making significant contributions to the bereavement counseling of six families, offering a compassionate and empathetic presence while facilitating access to appropriate support resources. She also served as a youth soccer head coach at Keesler's Youth Center, where her mentorship fostered teamwork and taught conflict resolution to 14 athletes.

Her dedication to others is evident in her military assignments as well.

Saldana Quintero enlisted in the Air Force on Dec. 18, 2018. Her first assignment was at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where she played a pivotal role during Operation Allies Refuge, one of the largest humanitarian airlift missions in U.S. military history. During this operation, Saldana worked long hours to ensure the safety and well-being of Afghan evacuees, coordinating medical care, managing records, and working with military and civilian healthcare teams. Her dedication was instrumental in ensuring that thousands of evacuees were processed and cared for efficiently and safely, reflecting her strong commitment to missions' success and humanitarian efforts.

As the NCOIC of the Medical Evaluations Office here, Saldana Quintero is responsible for overseeing medical evaluations, ensuring the timely and accurate assessment of service members' health, and coordinating with medical professionals to process cases that may impact duty status. Her work ensures all documentation is completed efficiently, focusing on accuracy and compliance with the military regulations. This role requires medical protocols and strong leadership skills as she guides her team through the complex processes. Her commitment to her responsibilities has directly impacted the overall effectiveness of her unit, and her leadership has been instrumental in improving the efficiency of the Medical Evaluations Office, contributing to the health and readiness of the Air Force.

“Receiving the John C. McFarland Community Leadership Award for 2024 is a truly humbling honor,” Saldana Quintero said. “ It represents not just my contributions but the collaborative effort of those who have supported and guided me throughout my journey. This award reaffirms my commitment to community advocacy and giving back. I feel deeply grateful to be recognized among those who have dedicated their lives to making a difference. It inspires me to continue striving toward positive change and to push for an even greater impact in the future. I look forward to what lies ahead and continuing this important work.”