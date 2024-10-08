Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dragon Medic named John C. McFarland Community Leadership Award Winner

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Dragon Medic named John C. McFarland Community Leadership Award Winner

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Michelle Stewart 

    81st Medical Group

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Maria D. Saldana Quintero (center) poses the Keesler Medical Center Commander Col. Peter Kulis and fellow Dragon Medics following her receipt of the 2024 Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce John C. McFarland Community Leadership Award on Oct. 8 at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino. The award recognizes extraordinary contributions to the community by an enlisted uniformed service member stationed in the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 16:16
    Photo ID: 8688402
    VIRIN: 241008-F-GR089-1003
    Resolution: 640x427
    Size: 88.26 KB
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dragon Medic named John C. McFarland Community Leadership Award Winner, by Michelle Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Dragon Medic named John C. McFarland Community Leadership Award Winner

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Keesler Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Keesler Medical Center
    81MDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download