Dragon Medic named John C. McFarland Community Leadership Award Winner

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Maria D. Saldana Quintero (center) poses the Keesler Medical Center Commander Col. Peter Kulis and fellow Dragon Medics following her receipt of the 2024 Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce John C. McFarland Community Leadership Award on Oct. 8 at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino. The award recognizes extraordinary contributions to the community by an enlisted uniformed service member stationed in the Mississippi Gulf Coast.