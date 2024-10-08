DLA Installation Management at Susquehanna first responders recognized for life-saving efforts

Photo By Dorie Heyer | Robert Montefour, site director, Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management at...... read more read more Photo By Dorie Heyer | Robert Montefour, site director, Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management at Susquehanna, Navy Capt. Andrew Henwood, commander, DLA Distribution, Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, and installation commander, Defense Distribution Center, Susquehanna, and Navy Lt. Cmdr. Delano Steinacker III, commanding officer, Naval Reserve Center, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, recognize DLA Installation Management at Susquehanna Security and Emergency Services Division personnel Justin Martin, paramedic; Firefighter Capt. John Matt and Cody Harsomchuck, emergency medical technicians; Police Sgt. Michael McBride, Sidney Walker III and Marc McLain, police officers; and Cheryl Emig, communications dispatcher; for their life-saving actions during a ceremony held on Defense Distribution Center, Susquehanna, in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, Sept. 26. Pictured from left are Firefighter Capt. John Matt, Sidney Walker III, Navy Lt. Cmdr. Delano Steinacker III, Police Sgt. Michael McBride, Navy Capt. Andrew Henwood, Cheryl Emig, Cody Justin Martin, Robert Montefour and Marc McLain (DoD photo by Dorie Heyer, DLA Distribution Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. – Seven Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management at Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, first responders were recognized for their life-saving actions during a ceremony held on Defense Distribution Center, Susquehanna, in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, Sept. 26.



Robert Montefour, site director, DLA Installation Management at Susquehanna, and Navy Capt. Andrew Henwood, commander, DLA Distribution, Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, and installation commander, Defense Distribution Center, Susquehanna, presided over the ceremony that recognized members of the security and emergency services team for their response to a Defense Distribution Center, Susquehanna, visitor who suffered a personal medical emergency.



On Sept. 16, the team responded to a medical emergency resulting in a motor vehicle accident, requiring the resuscitation of an active-duty military member.



“As you know, DLA Installation Management runs the day-to-day operations of the installation. Although some unexpected events happened on September 16, our team’s execution of their duties was not unexpected. They jumped right into action,” Montefour said. “Our security and emergency services personnel train tirelessly. Warfighter support starts at home, and I am truly humbled by your professionalism under pressure.”



DLA Installation Management at Susquehanna Security and Emergency Services Division personnel Justin Martin, paramedic; Firefighter Capt. John Matt and Cody Harsomchuck, emergency medical technicians; Police Sgt. Michael McBride, Sidney Walker III and Marc McLain, police officers; and Cheryl Emig, communications dispatcher; were recognized for their specific actions that saved a life.



“I have the utmost respect for everything that our first responders do here on the installation and out helping the local community,” Henwood said. “You train for every eventuality you may encounter, and you pray you never have to use that training, but on the morning of the 16th, the team here really sprang into action. I could not be prouder of your response.”



Navy Lt. Cmdr. Delano Steinacker III, commanding officer, Naval Reserve Center, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, the visitor’s commanding officer, participated in the ceremony to express his gratitude to the first responders.



“The team here absolutely knocked it out of the park. You saved a man’s life,” Steinacker said. “As his commanding officer, I couldn’t be more grateful for your actions. You kept him in the fight.”



The recognition cited the team’s swift response, patient evaluation, cardiopulmonary resuscitation and advanced life support care that contributed to saving the patient’s life.



“We work hard in Installation Management to get the right people, people that are ready to serve, people that are dedicated to our mission,” Montefour said. “You are the ones here doing the job while others are at home, and I don’t think there’s a better testament to warfighter support. Thank you all for what you do every day, not just what you did on that day.”