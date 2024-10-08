Army Chemical Corps Soldier represents lifesaving profession at West Point Branch Week

Courtesy Photo | Spc. Chase H. Jordan from the 63rd Chemical Company (Hazard Response) was selected as...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Spc. Chase H. Jordan from the 63rd Chemical Company (Hazard Response) was selected as the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Soldier of the Month for representing the U.S. Army Chemical Corps during the U.S. Military Academy at West Point Branch Week. Jordan was also recognized by the Dean of Students and other U.S. Army National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve senior leaders at the event. Courtesy photo. see less | View Image Page

U.S. MILITARY ACADEMY, West Point, New York – A U.S. Army Chemical Corps Soldier was recently recognized for representing his lifesaving and mission enabling profession during branch week at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.



Spc. Chase H. Jordan from the 63rd Chemical Company (Hazard Response) was selected as the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Soldier of the Month for participating in the West Point Branch Week.



Jordan was also recognized by the Dean of Students and other U.S. Army National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve senior leaders at the event.



The Fort Campbell, Kentucky-based 63rd Chemical Company “Dragon Masters” are part of the 2nd Chemical Battalion, 48th Chemical Brigade and 20th CBRNE Command, the U.S. military’s premier multifunctional and deployable CBRNE formation.



From 19 bases in 16 states, Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.



Jordan, who has been selected for promotion to sergeant, ensured one of the company’s Nuclear, Biological, Radiological Reconnaissance Vehicles (NBCRV) was in pristine condition for display at the U.S. Military Academy.



“I spent two weeks prepping the NBCRV,” said Jordan. “We deep cleaned the inside and outside ensuring that everything was ready for Branch Week.”



The 63rd Chemical Company “Dragon Masters” provide combat maneuver forces with mounted and dismounted Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) reconnaissance and decontamination capabilities.



The NBCRVs provide surveillance and detection capabilities to support maneuver forces during combat operations. To operate on contested terrain, the M1135 NBCRV Stryker is armed with M2 mounted 50-caliber machine guns and a Remote Weapons System.



Jordan said the West Point cadets were curious about the capabilities of the NBCRV and how it would be used to support maneuver forces during large-scale combat operations against a near-peer adversary.



“I spoke with hundreds of cadets over the week, advocating on behalf of the Chemical Corps and teaching them about CBRN Mounted Reconnaissance,” he said.



Jordan said he also enjoyed seeing what the other branches brought to the event.



“Every branch had a representative at Branch Week, from Aviation to Air Defense Artillery,” said Jordan. “I loved to see booths from branches I had never seen before and all the new gear the Army was coming out with in the future.”



Jordan said the highlight of branch week was watching the West Point Black Knights football team defeat the Lehigh Mountain Hawks, 42 – 7.



“It was amazing to see an entire campus of students, faculty and staff come together to support the football team,” said Jordan. I loved to see how much work was put into it, making it a good event to watch.”



A native of Billings, Montana, Jordan graduated from Skyview High School. He is currently studying criminal justice at Purdue Global.



Jordan hopes to serve as a CBRN specialist in the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment.



“My most interesting mission so far was during a National Training Center rotation (on Fort Irwin, California. I was able to execute all the skills I've learned thus far as part of a Mounted Reconnaissance Platoon,” said Jordan. “I chose the Chemical Corps because I have always been interested in Weapons of Mass Destruction and chemicals. I love the job because it makes me feel like I can make a difference and save lives.”