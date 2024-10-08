Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Chemical Corps Soldier represents lifesaving profession at West Point Branch Week

    WEST POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2024

    Spc. Chase H. Jordan from the 63rd Chemical Company (Hazard Response) was selected as the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Soldier of the Month for representing the U.S. Army Chemical Corps during the U.S. Military Academy at West Point Branch Week. Jordan was also recognized by the Dean of Students and other U.S. Army National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve senior leaders at the event. Courtesy photo.

    Fort Campbell
    U.S. Military Academy
    63rd Chemical Company
    U.S. Army Chemical Corps
    20th CBRNE Command

