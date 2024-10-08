Fort Drum Law Enforcement Company officially joins 10th Mountain Division

Photo By Spc. Kade Bowers | Lt. Col. Christopher Rankin, commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion,...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Kade Bowers | Lt. Col. Christopher Rankin, commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, puts the patch of the 10th Mountain Division on the shoulder of Capt. Shaun Hyde, the Fort Drum Law Enforcement Company commander, officially welcoming him and his company to the division, Oct. 8, 2024, at the Multipurpose Auditorium, on Fort Drum, New York. The Fort Drum Law Enforcement Company was reorganized and reassigned to HHBN, 10th Mountain Division after being previously designated as the 91st Military Police Battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kade M. Bowers) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Oct. 8, 2024) – Soldiers assigned to the Fort Drum Law Enforcement Company gathered to honor the legacy and celebrate the unit’s new chapter during a re-patching ceremony Oct. 8 on Fort Drum.



A re-patching ceremony in the U.S. Army is a tradition that honors a unit's history and instills a sense of pride and purpose in its Soldiers. The 10th Mountain Division (LI) patch is in the shape of a powder keg, representing the explosiveness of the unit, with two crossed bayonets forming the Roman numeral for 10.



The Fort Drum Law Enforcement Company was formed June 10 by combining the Soldiers of the 227th, 511th, and 563rd Military Police companies of the 91st Military Police Battalion on Fort Drum. The unit carries out the mission of protecting more than 15,000 military members, and their family members, at Fort Drum. The unit donned the 10th Mountain Division patch for the first time Oct. 8 on Fort Drum, officially cementing their annexation by the division.



“We have always been a tenant unit here on Fort Drum and have always been supporting 10th Mountain,” said 1st Sgt. Brian McKinney. “For us to actually become part of the unit and patched into it is pretty historic in my mind.”



During the reorganization of the Ford Drum Law Enforcement Company, the unit was reassigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division.



“Their mission is to protect and secure all the families, Soldiers and all the infrastructure that's within Fort Drum,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Rankin, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion commander. “They provide support to everyone that lives and works on the installation, which includes the families and Soldiers that are within HHBN.”



Rankin stated how important it was to place the patch on each Soldier’s arm and to welcome them into the unit.



“There's a lot of history within this ceremony. The powder keg ties everybody who's in the 10th Mountain right now back to our roots and heritage,” Rankin said. “It’s a way to make sure the people understand and be proud of the unit that they are joining.”