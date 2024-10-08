Low lake level forces boat ramp closure at Skiatook Lake PUA

Courtesy Photo | Low lake levels forced the closure of the south boat ramp at Blackdog Park public use...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Low lake levels forced the closure of the south boat ramp at Blackdog Park public use area on Skiatook Lake, October 10, 2024. The lake office closed the ramp for safety reasons. (Courtesy photo by Brent Buford, USACE) see less | View Image Page

Low lake levels at Skiatook forced the closure of the south boat ramp at Blackdog Park public use area, Oct. 8.



“There’s a steep drop-off at the edge of the south ramp that could cause damage to boats or trailers,” said Skiatook Lake assistant lake manager, Brent Buford, Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “We made the decision to close the ramp for safety.”



The north boat ramp at Blackdog Park remains open, Buford said.



Located in Osage County, Oklahoma, Skiatook Lake has a relatively small watershed of about 350 square miles.



“We need enough rainfall to produce five inches of runoff over the entire Skiatook basin to bring the lake level up to the top of the conservation pool,” said Joe Large, chief, Water Management Section, Tulsa District, USACE.



Smaller watersheds require more precise rainfall and runoff to reach the reservoir.



“One inch of rain over Skiatook Lake’s entire watershed will only result in a slight increase in the lake’s level," Large said. "Compare that to Keystone Lake with its 22,000 square mile watershed. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain over its entire watershed will cause the lake elevation to rise approximately four feet.”



At the time of publication, Skiatook Lake is at elevation 704.16, about 9.84 feet below the top of the conservation pool.



The conservation pool is water stored at a reservoir for its authorized purposes. Skiatook Lake’s authorized project purposes are flood control, water supply, water quality control, recreation, and fish and wildlife.



To monitor Skiatook Lake levels visit https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SKIA.lakepage.html