More than just an Airshow | Hundreds of thousands experience Marine Corps firsthand

Photo By Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa | A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, flies above the flight line during the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration of the 2024 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2024. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Airshow 2024 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Ezekieljay Correa)

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif. -- “The Marines you see here today are not performers—they're here between demanding training evolutions and real-world deployments. These are the same Marines who will be called upon to execute missions across the globe… They’re here for you today, but their duty calls them to be ready for any challenge at any time.”



These words rang out from “show center,” heard by hundreds of thousands of spectators at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar on the final weekend of September, as the sound of freedom rang from the skies.



America’s Airshow 2024 was a three-day showcase of military aviation prowess and cutting-edge technology. As the largest Department of Defense air show event in the country, this air show not only captivated audiences with breathtaking aerial displays, but also provided an inside look to the capabilities, ethos, and trajectory of the United States Marine Corps.



What sets America’s Airshow apart from the typical airshow circuit is the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration, which showcased the integrated capabilities from across I Marine Expeditionary Force in modern, multi-faceted warfare scenarios.



“The Marine Air Ground Task Force is our answer to the changing face of war. It is a complete combat force—integrating air, ground, and logistics elements under a single command,” said Maj. Clarke “Smokey” Saylor, CH-53E Super Stallion pilot and the demonstration’s narrator.



During the demonstration, F-35C Lightning IIs and F/A-18C Hornets sensed the battlefield and conducted initial strikes, with special effects and pyrotechnics simulating the engagement. Then AH-1Z Vipers flew in with more simulated suppressive fire, while force reconnaissance Marines from 1st Marine Division fastroped from UH-1Y Venoms.



In the distance, two CH-53E Super Stallions demonstrated their dynamic heavy-lift capability as a 1st Marine Logistics Group Helicopter Support Team sling-loaded a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle and an M777 Howitzer artillery cannon.



Shortly thereafter, a KC-130J Super Hercules showcased a short, expeditionary airfield landing, when infantry Marines and Ultra Light Tactical Vehicles pour out, joining the recon Marines in security positions.



Three MV-22B Ospreys landed, as more infantry Marines exited the aircraft, demonstrating speed and discipline as they consolidated into a cinematic “assault” toward hundreds of thousands of spectators.



“The MAGTF provides unmatched flexibility and speed, allowing Marines to execute missions ranging from humanitarian assistance to full-scale combat operations anywhere on the planet,” Saylor said. “This structure ensures that when crisis strikes, the Marine Corps is ready to respond with lethal force or vital aid at a moment’s notice.”



Maj. Gen. James B. Wellons, the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing commanding general, touted the “professionalism, precision, and ironclad discipline” of Marines during his welcoming remarks.



Attendees witnessed this not only during the MAGTF demonstration, but also across the flightline, as Marines interfaced with enthusiastic, inquisitive visitors of all ages and backgrounds.



“Most of these Marines and Sailors are 18 to 24 years old, and they represent the best of American society, the half of one percent who have chosen to serve a cause greater than themselves in service to their country,” Wellons said.



While Marines in working uniforms gave hands-on orientations of their equipment to airshow attendees and smiled for photos, Marine Corps drill instructors in iconic “Smokey Bear” hats challenged those who approached the bar to a maximum set of pull-ups.



America’s Airshow opened the Marine Corps’ doors to the world, showcasing the dimensions of the people, planes, and power that define Marine aviation and beyond.



From show center, following the MAGTF demonstration’s explosive crescendo, “in the air, on land, or at sea, we are the world’s premier expeditionary force. We evolve, we fight, and we win — we are United States Marines.”