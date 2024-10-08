MACH Advances Virtual Care Amid Hurricane Helene

When Hurricane Helene threatened Columbus, Martin Army Community Hospital acted swiftly, ensuring that healthcare delivery continued uninterrupted. The Department of Primary Care managed appointments for over 600 patients in two days while staff worked from home. MACH kept operations running smoothly under challenging circumstances through virtual care options such as video appointments, telephonic consultations, provider-generated encounters, patient messages, and nursing triage.

While some face-to-face appointments had to be rescheduled, the hospital successfully cared for most patients. This effective transition to virtual care kept patients safe and aligned with MACH’s leadership role as one of five venture sites for the Defense Health Agency’s (DHA) Accelerating Care Transformation (ACT) initiative. As part of the ACT initiative, MACH is instrumental in modernizing healthcare delivery across the Military Health System, focusing on virtual healthcare solutions.

Hospital Commander Colonel John Taylor emphasized the hospital’s dual focus on patient care and staff safety. "We were able to honor our commitment to our staff's safety while maintaining a very safe and effective virtual healthcare delivery," said Taylor. "Our command team also achieved 100% accountability of our staff, even while many worked from home."

MACH staff echoed this sentiment, expressing gratitude for the leadership’s proactive support throughout the transition to virtual care. “I am grateful for leadership's support of our transition to ACT,” said one staff member. “The flexibility in our workflow allowed us to truly care for our staff and patients simultaneously.”

In addition to ensuring the safety of patients and staff during Hurricane Helene, MACH's successful shift to a virtual healthcare option reflects its readiness to lead innovation through the ACT initiative. With ACT, MACH aims to create a future where healthcare is more accessible, flexible, and patient-centered. This vision includes expanding virtual appointments, improving digital patient communication, and integrating cutting-edge technologies into everyday healthcare operations.

MACH’s response to Hurricane Helene is a model for how military hospitals can remain resilient despite unexpected challenges. The hospital’s ability to adapt and innovate under pressure demonstrates a commitment to its patients and staff. As the ACT initiative takes shape, MACH’s leadership will be crucial in helping the Military Health System deliver modern, high-quality care.

As one of the DHA's chosen venture sites, MACH has a unique opportunity to revolutionize how care is delivered and prepare for even more significant transformations in the future. By embracing virtual care and responding swiftly to challenges like Hurricane Helene, MACH is proving to be a leader in transforming military healthcare for years to come.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2024 Date Posted: 10.08.2024 16:00 Story ID: 482767 Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MACH Advances Virtual Care Amid Hurricane Helene, by Jessie Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.