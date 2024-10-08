Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MACH Advances Virtual Care Amid Hurricane Helene

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Jessie Hudson 

    Martin Army Community Hospital

    Dr. Daniel Singleton and Ms. Vanita Roberson discuss a patient encounter October 8, 2024, at Martin Army Community Hospital, Fort Moore, Georgia.

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 16:00
    VIRIN: 241008-O-VY354-6838
    Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
