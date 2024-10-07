From Dress Blues to Boxing Shoes: Capt. Stephanie Simon Debuts as Professional Boxer

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Stephanie Simon is no stranger to improvising, adapting and overcoming – the three words paramount for fighting and winning battles. From being the first female Amphibian Assault Officer on the East Coast to debuting as a professional boxer, Simon has thrived in an environment fraught with tests and challenge.



“The hardest part of my Marine Corps career would be adapting to an environment where people around me didn’t look or think like me,” said Simon. “It was a very difficult time, because I was a minority and adjusting to a group of people that were new to having a woman in charge of them. It was very difficult.”



Simon’s interest in boxing began accidentally at the U.S. Naval Academy, where boxing and wrestling were a requirement.



“I had no intentions on actually being a boxer, then kind of landed that gig and ended up boxing while active duty,” Simon said. “Then afterwards as a reservist, I was training for boxing and training for the Marine Corps.”



Simon credits her success in boxing to the challenges she faced in the Marine Corps.



“We talk about having that mental toughness, we talk about having that character, we talk about having that will to win, all those characteristics that we learned in the Marine Corps,” Simon said. “They go directly into boxing.”



Simon’s personality is the embodiment of Marine Corps values, and those around her believe she is a true representation of the attitude and beliefs the Marine Corps stands for.



“Capt. Simon is a great example of the caliber of individuals serving in the Marine Corps,” said Capt. Christopher Bixby, executive officer of Recruiting Station Los Angeles. “Self-driven, determined, and unflinching in the face of adversity, Captain Simon is an example for future Marines and Marine Corps officers of the attitude and values that the Marine Corps instills in all Marines.”



Simon debuts as a professional boxer on September 27, 2024 in Atlanta. The debut fight signifies a chance to show the professional boxing world the results of Simon’s hard work and rigorous training, as well as who she is as a leader, a fighter and a Marine.



“I’m excited to represent the United States Marine Corps in the professional boxing world,” Simon said. “I’m excited to share my story and really bring this element of leadership into the boxing community. I believe that we are in need of it, and I want to be a good example for people all over the world.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2024 Date Posted: 10.08.2024 00:54 Story ID: 482717 Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US Hometown: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From Dress Blues to Boxing Shoes: Capt. Stephanie Simon Debuts as Professional Boxer, by Cpl Bruin Largent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.