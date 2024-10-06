Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Second quarter award winners recognized at OC-ALC

    Second quarter award winners recognized at OC-ALC

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Story by 2nd Lt. Kaseyann Cornwall 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    The Oklahoma City Air Logistics complex announced the winners of the Employee of the Quarter for the second quarter of 2024 at the OC-ALC, Sept. 30th.

    Brig. Gen Brian Moore, Oklahoma City Air Logistic Complex commander, and OC-ALC senior leaders take pride in recognizing their team's outstanding accomplishments. Each quarter, an award is presented to employees who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and excellence in their duties.

    Civilian employees, teams, and military members the OC-ALC from the 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group, the 76th Commodities Maintenance Group, the 76th Maintenance Support Group, and the 76th Propulsion Maintenance Group, as well as staff offices, are eligible to be nominated for the award each quarter.

    The 2024 second quarter award winners are:

    EMPLOYEE OF THE QUARTER, CATEGORY 2A

    John Galvin, 76th MXSG

    EMPLOYEE OF THE QUARTER, CATEGORY 3

    Adam Wright, OCALC/OBPB

    EMPLOYEE OF THE QUARTER, CATEGORY 5

    Shaun Coffman, 76th CMXG

    EMPLOYEE OF THE QUARTER, CATEGORY 6

    Ethan Garner, 76th CMXG

    EMPLOYEE OF THE QUARTER, CATEGORY 7

    F135 Fan Overhaul Team, 76th PMXG

    EMPLOYEE OF THE QUARTER, CATEGORY 8

    MXDEU Environmental Team, 76th MXSG

    Airman of the Quarter

    Senior Airman Gerad Calaman, 76th PMXG

