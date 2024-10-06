Nearly $15,000 in Prizes Up for Grabs in Monster Energy Win a Gaming Lounge Sweepstakes

Courtesy Photo | Amazing prizes are up for grabs in the Monster Energy Win a Gaming Lounge Sweepstakes,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Amazing prizes are up for grabs in the Monster Energy Win a Gaming Lounge Sweepstakes, including nearly $15,000 in Monster gaming furniture, gear and gift cards. Enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes from Oct. 1 through Nov. 30. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can take home nearly $15,000 in gaming prizes and gift cards in the Monster Energy Win a Gaming Lounge Sweepstakes.



From October 1 through November 30, authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years and older can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes.



Five grand-prize winners will each receive a Monster Energy gaming chair, Respawn gaming desk, gaming backpack and PC gaming kit along with a $900 Exchange gift card and $140 American Express gift card, all valued at nearly $10,000.



Fifty runners-up will each receive a $100 Exchange gift card.



“Many service members use gaming as a way to decompress and unwind,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “This sweepstakes will help Exchange shoppers take one step closer to their dream gaming setups.”



Winners will be selected and notified no later than Dec. 27. No purchase is necessary to enter. Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians and honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online may also enter. Veterans can visit https://aafes.media/paveterans to learn more about their shopping benefit. DoD civilians can visit https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa.



For full sweepstakes rules, visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.7 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Travis Day, 214-312-3534 or daytra@aafes.com.



