Soldiers strengthen SHARP awareness through combined physical fitness and training session

Photo By Pfc. Alyssa Norton | Sgt. 1st Class Patrick Hodge, middle, a division Sexual Harassment/ Assault Response and Prevention representative with Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, teaches 27th Public Affairs Detachment Soldiers about available resources and support systems during a unit SHARP physical training event on Fort Drum, New York, Oct. 7, 2024. The training provided Soldiers with lessons teaching victim advocacy and empowering our Soldiers to stand against harassment. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)

Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention representatives joined the 27th Public Affairs Detachment, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI), to teach lessons about prevention, bystander intervention, sexual harassment, sexual assault, and consent while conducting physical training Oct. 7 on Fort Drum.



“The importance of today’s SHARP physical training event is to let Soldiers understand what the reporting options are and the left and right limits of sexual assault and sexual harasment,” said Sgt. 1st. Class Patrick Hodge, SHARP representative for HHBN, 10th Mountain Division (LI). “It kind of lets them know that they’re not alone and that they can have privacy held if they want to, but also be taken care of in terms of counseling support, medical support, or anything like that.”



SHARP representatives incorporated their lessons through the workout by having Soldiers perform a set number of repetitions while rotating through stations and then correctly answering questions about policies.



“Having SHARP training during physical training really helps us understand what options the Army gives its Soldiers for reporting and privacy,” said Spc. Mason Nichols, a public affairs mass communication specialist with the 27th PAD, hailing from Seattle. “This training really helps us create a safe work environment and lets us know the Army will protect us.”



Combining SHARP and physical training allows Soldiers to continue building strength and readiness while they learn about valuable resources the Army provides to take care of their troops.



“Even though we get this training every year, I still learned new information from the questions and discussions that I didn’t realize I’d forgotten,” said Sgt. Amber Edwards a team leader with the 27th PAD a native of San Antonio. “The representatives provided our team with answers to all of the questions we had while facilitating a good workout.”