Col. Jason Martin, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex mobilization assistant to the commander, presents the third quarter Commander’s Excellence in Action Award to the OC-ALC winners, for outstanding dedication to duty and constant professionalism Sept. 13, 2024, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.



Congratulations to the following third quarter Commander’s Excellence in Action winners:



Linsey Brochu, 567th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron management assistant



Kevin Price, 566th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft mechanic



Scott Parsons, 569th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron tractor operator



Nicholas Nixon, 565th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft mechanic

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2024 Date Posted: 10.07.2024 16:20 Story ID: 482688 Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex commander’s excellence in action award, by 2nd Lt. Kaseyann Cornwall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.