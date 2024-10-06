Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex commander’s excellence in action award

    Photo By 2nd Lt. Anthony Highland | Col. Jason Martin, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex mobilization assistant to the...

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Story by 2nd Lt. Kaseyann Cornwall 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    Col. Jason Martin, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex mobilization assistant to the commander, presents the third quarter Commander’s Excellence in Action Award to the OC-ALC winners, for outstanding dedication to duty and constant professionalism Sept. 13, 2024, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.

    Congratulations to the following third quarter Commander’s Excellence in Action winners:

    Linsey Brochu, 567th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron management assistant

    Kevin Price, 566th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft mechanic

    Scott Parsons, 569th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron tractor operator

    Nicholas Nixon, 565th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft mechanic

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 16:20
    Story ID: 482688
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Tinker AFB
    Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex
    OC-ALC
    Commander’s Excellence in Action Award
    CEiAA

