Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex commander’s excellence in action award

Col. Jason Martin, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex mobilization assistant to the commander, presents the third quarter Commander’s Excellence in Action Award to the OC-ALC winners, for outstanding dedication to duty and constant professionalism Sept. 13, 2024, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.
Congratulations to the following third quarter Commander’s Excellence in Action winners:
Linsey Brochu, 567th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron management assistant
Kevin Price, 566th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft mechanic
Scott Parsons, 569th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron tractor operator
Nicholas Nixon, 565th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft mechanic
