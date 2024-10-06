U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz leads the way for the Army in energy savings

Photo By Linda Lambiotte | U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz (USAG-RP) achieved the highest energy savings...... read more read more Photo By Linda Lambiotte | U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz (USAG-RP) achieved the highest energy savings across the entire U.S. Army in 2023, a notable community achievement, especially during the ongoing European energy crisis. Special recognition is also owed to the Department of Public Works Army Energy and Water Management Team (AEWMP), led by Director Truett Sanchez, Division Chiefs Hans-Karl Betzhold and Anja Kotzerke, Energy Managers Zach Eberbach and Thomas Hanke, as well as their contracted Resource Efficiency Managers (REMs): Don Carlson, Michael Zalvis, and Colin Cartwright. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz (USAG-RP) achieved the highest energy savings across the entire U.S. Army in 2023, a notable community achievement, especially during the ongoing European energy crisis.



The commitment to sustainability at USAG-RP has led to tangible results, highlighting the effectiveness of collective efforts and careful resource management. USAG-RP is responsible for generating over 14% of the total available Resilient Energy Funding for Readiness and Modernization (REFoRM) Year 2024 funds for the U.S. Army Materiel Command, an impressive $2.6 million. This substantial contribution not only underscores the Garrison's commitment to energy efficiency but also its pivotal role in driving readiness and modernization efforts within the Army.



Such extraordinary success would not have been possible without the concerted efforts of all tenant units, mission partners and organizations within USAG-RP’s 29 site footprint. Turning down radiators to the three setting in winter, shutting doors and windows while heating a space, and generally working towards using less energy where possible all contributed to reducing energy consumption at the Garrison. The consistent dedication and commitment to sustainability and energy conservation from all partners has established USAG-RP as a model of energy-saving excellence throughout U.S. Army installations in the continental United States and overseas.



Special recognition is also owed to the Department of Public Works Army Energy and Water Management Team (AEWMP), led by Director Truett Sanchez, Division Chiefs Hans-Karl Betzhold and Anja Kotzerke, Energy Managers Zach Eberbach and Thomas Hanke, as well as their contracted Resource Efficiency Managers (REMs): Don Carlson, Michael Zalvis, and Colin Cartwright. Their expertise, leadership, and tireless efforts have been instrumental in driving USAG-RP’s conservation initiatives and achieving these remarkable milestones.



As the global community grapples with the challenges of climate change and energy insecurity, USAG-RP Energy Management Team serves as a shining example of what can be achieved through proactive measures and collaborative endeavors. Its success not only strengthens the resilience and readiness of the Army but also reinforces the importance of sustainable practices in safeguarding our future.



