U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz leads the way for the Army in energy savings

U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz (USAG-RP) achieved the highest energy savings across the entire U.S. Army in 2023, a notable community achievement, especially during the ongoing European energy crisis.
|09.10.2024
|10.07.2024 09:23
