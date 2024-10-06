HHBN Change of Responsibility ceremony 2024

Photo By Spc. Elijah Campbell | Command Sgt. Maj. Ivan Martinez, incoming senior enlisted advisor of Headquarters and...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Elijah Campbell | Command Sgt. Maj. Ivan Martinez, incoming senior enlisted advisor of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI), shares a few words during the HHBN change of responsibility ceremony on Fort Drum, New York, Oct. 4, 2024. The ceremony signifies a historic tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority, trust, and responsibility to the incoming senior enlisted advisor. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Campbell) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI), witnessed the change of responsibility ceremony between Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremiah Delrio, outgoing senior enlisted adviser, and Command Sgt. Maj. Ivan Martinez, incoming senior enlisted adviser, Oct. 4, on Fort Drum.



The change of responsibility symbolizes the transfer of authority from one senior enlisted adviser to the next.



As the ceremony began, Del Rio’s family were presented with a bouquet of red roses, signifying the farewell with love and appreciation for their support during his time with HHBN. Martinez’s family received a bouquet of yellow roses, symbolizing new beginnings and welcoming them to the unit.



After the gifts were presented, the ceremony moved to the passing of the unit colors. The passing of the guidon marks the official exchange of leadership, as the outgoing member holds it for the last time and the incoming member for the first.



Upon taking the guidon from Lt. Col. Christopher Rankin, HHBN commander, Martinez officially took responsibility for the unit and returned the colors to their rightful place with the battalion.



After the passing of the colors, each of the honorees spoke about their pasts and futures with the unit, respectively. Del Rio shared how his time with HHBN has shaped his philosophy of service.



“That rank on your chest, the U.S. Army, and those badges above your heart, you must earn the right to wear those every day,” Del Rio said. “The day you stop living a life of good character, the day you are no longer committed, and the day you stop caring is the day those symbols to service turn into mere pieces of cloth.”



Martinez took the opportunity to express his gratitude and hope for the beginning of his tenure with the unit.



"It is truly an honor to stand here before you today, and I am extremely grateful to be part of such a great organization,” Martinez said. “I look forward to serving alongside you."