Navy Reserve Medical Team Achieves Key Certification, Demonstrating Readiness and Capability

Courtesy Photo | 240920-N-N1574-1003 TAMPA, Fl. (Sep. 20, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Timothy Files, Lt. Nathan Butler, Cmdr. Joshua Kuhn, Capt. Keith Michon, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jess Helstern, Lt. Cmdr. Natalie Hoidal, and Lt. Cmdr. Claudio Alvarado, assigned to Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical Suite (ERSS) Team 17, pose for a photo after passing their Operational Readiness Evaluation (ORE), certifying them as a fully capable unit, Sept, 2024. As part of their certification process, one of the exercises the team participated in was Operation Blue Horizon, May 31- June 12, at MacDill Airforce Base and the USF Health Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation (CAMLS), located in Tampa, FL. Operation Blue Horizon is a 12-day joint service exercise to ensure medical readiness through hands-on training, didactics, and live field exercises. Pictured: ERSS 17 provides K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Lt. Cmdr. Anna Welch)

In a significant milestone for Navy Reserve Medicine, Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical Suite (ERSS) Team 17 recently passed their Operational Readiness Evaluation (ORE), certifying them as a fully capable unit. This achievement marks the first ERSS Reserve team to complete the rigorous process, aligning them with the same standards as active-duty units. The certification confirms the team is ready to deploy and provide critical medical care in support of Navy operations worldwide.



The Navy Reserve Medical community, which operates under the same training and certification standards as active-duty units, ensures that when a fleet commander requests medical support, they receive the same level of capability, regardless of whether the team is active or reserve. “The elements of training, billet requirements, and capabilities are identical between active and reserve forces,” stated Rear Adm. Eric Peterson, Deputy Director Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, emphasizing the unified nature of Navy Medicine’s operational readiness.



ERSS Team 17 underwent months of preparation leading up to the ORE at Camp Pendleton, where they were tested against a curriculum designed to assess their medical, logistical, and operational proficiency. The successful completion of this evaluation now officially designates the team as mission-ready, meaning they can be called upon by the fleet to provide immediate damage control and surgical care in forward-deployed locations.



Sustaining Readiness



According to Peterson, the teams ORE certification will last for one year, during which the team will enter a "sustainment phase" in the Navy's operational readiness framework. Throughout this time, team members will focus on maintaining their skills through professional development and leadership training while preparing for future deployments. After this phase, they will reenter the cycle of preparation and training for their next operational readiness evaluation.



The readiness process for Navy Reserve medical teams spans approximately three years, moving through phases that include basic training, advanced preparation, and eventual certification. This timeline accommodates the unique demands on reservists, who must balance their military duties with civilian careers. Despite these challenges, the certification process ensures that Navy Reserve medical teams remain on par with their active-duty counterparts.



Integration into Exercises and Operations



ERSS teams, like their active-duty counterparts, are integrated into fleet exercises and real-world missions. These exercises are essential for ensuring the team’s skills remain sharp and their readiness validated.



The importance of certifying reserve teams like ERSS Team 17 goes beyond operational readiness. It also highlights the Navy’s commitment to building a unified medical force. “Whether it’s a reserve or active unit, when a capability is requested by the fleet, they receive the same level of readiness,” said Peterson. “This ensures that regardless of a team’s reserve or active status, they are prepared to meet the mission's needs.”



A Vital Capability



Peterson went on to explain that ERSS teams bring a specialized capability to the battlefield. With a seven-person team, they are designed to provide immediate surgical care in austere environments, where larger medical units might not be feasible. This capability enables them to deliver life-saving care closer to the front lines, stabilizing casualties for evacuation to more comprehensive medical facilities.



The team includes a diverse array of medical professionals, including a surgeon, an emergency room doctor, a certified nurse anesthetist, a physician assistant, a respiratory therapist, and other key specialists. Together, they offer a range of critical services, from damage control surgery to emergency medical care, in challenging and rapidly changing environments.



Looking Ahead



As the Navy continues to align its medical forces with its broader operational strategy, the certification of reserve teams like ERSS Team 17 plays a crucial role in ensuring that Navy Medicine remains ready for any contingency. The team’s success is part of a larger effort to integrate reserve and active-duty medical capabilities, minimizing the differences between the two and fostering a “one Navy Medicine” approach.



Looking toward the future, the Navy plans to continue certifying and deploying more reserve medical teams. With three more ERSS teams scheduled for certification in the coming months, Navy Medicine is building a deep bench of highly trained, fully capable medical units. These teams will be ready to support the fleet in exercises, real-world operations, and any emerging global challenges.



“Our people are excited,” Peterson remarked. “This process validates the expertise and readiness of our reserve forces, and it demonstrates that Navy Medicine, whether active or reserve, is prepared to meet the operational demands of today and tomorrow.”



By aligning their readiness process with that of the broader Navy, these reserve teams are contributing to the Navy’s overall goal of maintaining a constant state of readiness and deterrence, ensuring that they are prepared for the challenges of the future.



Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL) delivers operationally focused medical expertise and capabilities to meet Fleet, Marine and Joint Force requirements by providing equipment, sustainment, and maintenance of medical forces during combat operations and public health crises. NMFL provides oversight for 21 Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command’s, logistics, public health and dental services throughout the U.S. East Coast, U.S. Gulf Coast, Cuba, Europe, and the Middle East.



Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals – provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.