Navy Reserve Medical Team Achieves Key Certification, Demonstrating Readiness and Capability

240920-N-N1574-1003 TAMPA, Fl. (Sep. 20, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Timothy Files, Lt. Nathan Butler, Cmdr. Joshua Kuhn, Capt. Keith Michon, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jess Helstern, Lt. Cmdr. Natalie Hoidal, and Lt. Cmdr. Claudio Alvarado, assigned to Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical Suite (ERSS) Team 17, pose for a photo after passing their Operational Readiness Evaluation (ORE), certifying them as a fully capable unit, Sept, 2024. As part of their certification process, one of the exercises the team participated in was Operation Blue Horizon, May 31- June 12, at MacDill Airforce Base and the USF Health Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation (CAMLS), located in Tampa, FL. Operation Blue Horizon is a 12-day joint service exercise to ensure medical readiness through hands-on training, didactics, and live field exercises. Pictured: ERSS 17 provides K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Lt. Cmdr. Anna Welch)