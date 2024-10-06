Oregon National Guard Major Reclaims Burpee World Record

Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | A moment of triumph during Maj. Tommy Vu's world record attempt at Lancaster Physiq...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | A moment of triumph during Maj. Tommy Vu's world record attempt at Lancaster Physiq Fitness in Salem, Ore., Oct. 5, 2024. From left: Pedro Velasquez, Oregon National Guard State Equal Employment Manager and Vu's 'motivational hype man'; Linda Vu, the major's wife holding son Adonis; and Maj. Tommy Vu is visibly energized as he nears his goal of 1,027 chest-to-ground burpees in one hour. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

SALEM, Ore. — Maj. Tommy Vu of the Oregon Army National Guard has reclaimed his world record for the most chest-to-ground burpees completed in one hour, performing an astounding 1,027 repetitions on October 5, 2024.



Vu, a medical officer with the Oregon National Guard's Medical Command, surpassed his previous record of 1,003 burpees set in March 2023. The feat, pending official validation from Guinness World Records, took place at Lancaster Physiq Fitness in Salem, Oregon.



"I've got a really strong will, and I just don't know how to quit," Vu said after his record-breaking performance.



The 36-year-old soldier lost his original record in December 2023 when another athlete completed 1,010 burpees. Determined to reclaim his title, Vu intensified his training regimen, which he attributes largely to endurance work he began during the COVID-19 pandemic.



"When the gyms closed down, I had to be outside, lifting, running, doing all the bodyweight exercises," Vu explained. "Turns out, I've got a really strong will."



Vu's family and friends play a crucial role in his record-breaking attempts. His wife, Linda, and their son, Adonis, were present to support him, along with Emma, a friend's daughter who came to cheer him on. Linda described their collective effort to maintain Vu's rigorous schedule.



"He trains every day, seven days a week, for an hour after work," Linda said. "We make sure someone's watching Adonis at home so he can get his workout time in."



Mr. Pedro Velasquez, the Oregon National Guard State Equal Employment Manager and Vu's self-described "motivational hype man," was also present at the event. "This puts him at 1,027, so upon validation from Guinness, he's making them work for it next time," Velasquez said, highlighting the significance of Vu's achievement.



In preparation for his events, Vu adheres to a strict vegetarian diet in the week leading up to his attempts. His family ensures he has nutritious, plant-based meals to fuel his training.



Vu's record-breaking journey began in 2020 during the pandemic when he first attempted the burpee record. Since then, he has broken multiple fitness-related world records and shows no signs of slowing down.



"If you have a one-hour world record for burpees or a burpee variation," Vu said, "I'm coming for it!"



Beyond personal achievement, Vu uses his record to attempt to raise awareness and funds for charitable causes. For this latest record, he plans to donate $1,027 — one dollar for each burpee completed — to a fundraiser supporting a friend battling ALS.



As Vu awaits official verification from Guinness World Records, he's already planning his next challenge: attempting the eight-hour, 12-hour, and 24-hour burpee records.



Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, The Adjutant General of Oregon, praised Vu's accomplishment, saying, "Maj. Vu exemplifies why the Oregon National Guard is the military service of choice for Oregonians. His dedication to both his military duties and personal goals showcases the work-life balance and drive for excellence we foster in our organization. It's this spirit of striving to achieve greatness that makes our Guard members exceptional both in and out of uniform."



Maj. Vu continues to serve as an inspiration both in uniform and in the fitness community, embodying the Army values of personal courage and dedication while demonstrating that with determination, one can balance military service with pursuing extraordinary personal achievements.