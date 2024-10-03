Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guard Major Reclaims Burpee World Record

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Tommy Vu of the Oregon Army National Guard reclaimed his Guinness World Record by completing an astounding 1,027 chest-to-ground burpees in one hour at the Lancaster Physiq Fitness in Salem, Oregon, on October 5, 2024. Supported by family, fellow National Guard members, and gym staff, Vu's feat showcased not only his exceptional physical endurance but also the strong community spirit within the Oregon National Guard. Beyond personal achievement, Maj. Vu's record attempt raised funds for charitable causes, exemplifying the balance between military service and pursuing extraordinary personal goals that the Oregon National Guard encourages. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

