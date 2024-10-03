Oregon National Guard Major Reclaims Burpee World Record

Maj. Tommy Vu of the Oregon Army National Guard reclaimed his Guinness World Record by completing an astounding 1,027 chest-to-ground burpees in one hour at the Lancaster Physiq Fitness in Salem, Oregon, on October 5, 2024. Supported by family, fellow National Guard members, and gym staff, Vu's feat showcased not only his exceptional physical endurance but also the strong community spirit within the Oregon National Guard. Beyond personal achievement, Maj. Vu's record attempt raised funds for charitable causes, exemplifying the balance between military service and pursuing extraordinary personal goals that the Oregon National Guard encourages. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
