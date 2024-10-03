Helene Relief Efforts: The NCANG delivers 450,000 pounds of cargo and counting

Photo By Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Heath A. Houston, 156th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, left,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Heath A. Houston, 156th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, left, and Airman 1st Class Eric S. Gumpert, 156th Airlift squadron loadmaster, right, palletize hurricane relief commodities for delivery to Western North Carolina following Tropical Storm Helene in support of humanitarian efforts at the North Carolina Air National Guard, Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, Oct. 3, 2024. The pallets aboard a C-17 Globemaster III consisted of Meals Ready to Eat (MREs), water, medication and other vital supplies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove) see less | View Image Page

CHARLOTTE-DOUGLAS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT BASE, N.C. – Seven days after Tropical Strom Helene devastated Western North Carolina, the North Carolina Air National Guard delivered an additional 80,000 pounds of food, water, and other critical supplies to the Asheville Regional Airport, Asheville, N.C.



“We are standing in front of 18 pallets of cargo that’s been prepped for delivery to Asheville, North Carolina,” said Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Mullins, 145th Airlift Wing (145 AW) command chief.



The Federal Emergency Management Agency coordinated with the NCANG to drop off food, water, and supplies to be loaded onto a C-17 Globemaster III to be distributed throughout Western Carolina assisting those impacted by Tropical Strom Helene.



“Airmen of all AFSCs (Air Force Specialty Code) have been working all day; civil engineers, first sergeants, loadmasters, and Airmen have stepped up outside of their AFSC skillset to ensure the mission is completed,” said Mullins.



The 145 AW has activated 119 service members from the following units within their organization: the 145th Wing Staff, the 145th Operations Group, the 145th Medical Group, the 145th Maintenance Group, the 145th Mission Support Group, the 145th Logistics Readiness Squadron, the 145th Security Forces Squadron, the 145th Force Support Squadron, the 145th Operations Support Squadron, the 145th Civil Engineer Squadron, the 145th Maintenance Squadron, the 145th Communications Squadron, the 118th Air Support Operations Squadron, the 263rd Combat Communications Squadron, the 156th Airlift Squadron and the 145th Comptroller Flight; all multi-capable Airmen, ready to aid the citizens of Western Carolina.



“On the first day of the storm we activated our first response teams,” said Col. Marshal T. Haylett, 145 AW commander. “Since then, we’ve been adding capabilities daily. We have road clearance teams as well as teams in Asheville receiving cargo from multiple agencies, organizing and distributing supplies further into Western North Carolina where they are in the most need.”



Since Helene touched down, the 145 AW has completed four C-17 missions, delivering 228 pallets equaling 50,000 pounds of various supplies and more than 400,000 pounds of water, meals ready to eat and medication.



“The men and women of the 145th Airlift Wing remain an essential part of Helene relief efforts,” said Haylett. “We will continue to be a part of the response for as long as we are needed.”



For Assistance:



There is no right or wrong way to feel in response to the trauma of a hurricane. If you have been impacted by the storm and need someone to talk to, call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990. Help is also available to anyone, anytime in English or Spanish through a call, text or chat to 988. Learn more at 988Lifeline.org.



If you are seeking a representative from the North Carolina Joint Information Center, please email ncempio@ncdps.gov or call 919-825-2599.



If you would like general information, access to resources, or answers to frequently asked questions, please visit ncdps.gov/helene.



If you are seeking information on resources for recovery help for a resident impacted from the storm, please email IArecovery@ncdps.gov.