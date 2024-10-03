U.S. and Multinational Partners Prepare for Largest Indo-Pacific Army Exercise

Photo By Spc. Abreanna Goodrich | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Light Brigade Combat Team (Provisional), 25th...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Abreanna Goodrich | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Light Brigade Combat Team (Provisional), 25th Infantry Division prepare for movement to Dillingham Airfield during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) exercise at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Oct. 2, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich) see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — The 25th Infantry Division and The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is set to execute its largest Combat Training Center (CTC) rotation to date, beginning Oct. 7, 2024. JPMRC 25-01 will span from Alaska to the Hawaiian Islands, and over to Palau and is the only CTC that can stress the system that hard.



As the U.S. Army’s premier training center in the Indo-Pacific, JPMRC plays a pivotal role in ensuring military readiness by providing a realistic training environment that mimics the region’s challenging jungle to high-altitude volcanic desert and archipelagic environment.



The 25-01 rotation will bring together U.S. military forces alongside regional Allies and partners to conduct multi-domain, live, virtual, and constructive training in preparation for future operations.



As the primary training audience, the 2nd Light Brigade Combat Team (2LBCT) will work alongside units from the 11th Airborne Division, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, the 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force, selected units from United States Army Special Operations Command, and multinational partners. Together, these forces will tackle the simulated operational environments, ensuring that they are well-prepared to operate cohesively in real-world situations.



In preparation for the largest JPMRC rotation, operations staffs at echelon are critical. With the essential duties of planning, coordinating, and supervising all operational and training activities within a battalion, the operations staff ensures that units are prepared, synchronized, and effective in both peacetime and combat scenarios.



“In the JPMRC timeline, we execute the operations order brief to the brigade commander,” explains U.S. Army Capt. Christopher Onorato, a S-3 (Operations) officer assigned to 2LBCT, 25th Inf. Div. “It allows all the subordinate units of 2nd brigade to synchronize and work together effectively to ultimately achieve our goal of successful operations for JPMRC.”



This year’s rotation features participation from Malaysia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, Maldives, Australia, and the United Kingdom. These forces will engage in collaborative exercises that simulate complex, multi-domain challenges.



JPMRC 25-01 will validate 2LBCT's Transformation in Contact construct in a real-time, high-pressure environment. Aligned with the campaign of learning, 2LBCT will incorporate lessons learned from the 101st Airborne recent rotation at Joint Readiness Training Center. They will further test new technologies and systems designed to improve our warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict.



JPMRC provides a key opportunity for the force to train in austere environments, develop leaders, systems, and processes that will enhance overall military capability in the Indo-Pacific region.



“Coming out to the field allows us to do a proof of concept,” explains U.S. Army 1st Lt. Nathan Morgan, a maintenance platoon leader assigned to Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, “With the proper planning and training we can execute major mission functions in any environment.”



As the largest JPMRC rotation ever held in Hawaii, 25-01 demonstrates the U.S. Army’s relentless pursuit of excellence, and its commitment to ensuring that U.S. forces, alongside their Allies and Partners, remain prepared for whatever challenges the future may hold in the Indo-Pacific.