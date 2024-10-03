Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rehearsal of Concept Prepares 25ID for JPMRC 25-01

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Rehearsal of Concept Prepares 25ID for JPMRC 25-01

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division and The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC), execute a rehearsal of concept for JPMRC 25-01 on Wheeler Army Airfield, Oct. 5, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 20:00
    Photo ID: 8680374
    VIRIN: 241005-A-UU257-6698
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.78 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rehearsal of Concept Prepares 25ID for JPMRC 25-01, by SSG Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    JPMRC 25-01-Largest Training Rotation to Prepare U.S. and Allied Forces in Indo-Pacific

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Lethality
    JPMRC
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download