Rehearsal of Concept Prepares 25ID for JPMRC 25-01

U.S Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division and The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC), execute a rehearsal of concept for JPMRC 25-01 on Wheeler Army Airfield, Oct. 5, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2024 20:00
|Photo ID:
|8680374
|VIRIN:
|241005-A-UU257-6698
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.78 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
