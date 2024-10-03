National Guard Soldier helps neighbors in Gaffney through Helene relief efforts

GAFFNEY, S.C. -- When Tropical Storm Helene hit South Carolina, it brought widespread damage and left communities like Gaffney, South Carolina, grappling with power outages, flooding, and a shortage of basic necessities. Amid the chaos, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kevin Garcia, a Gaffney resident himself, stepped in to serve his neighbors in a unique capacity — both as a protector and a community member.



On Oct. 2, 2024, Garcia found himself distributing water and supplies to Gaffney residents, many of whom he grew up with. "It feels good," Garcia said. "I enjoy helping the community where I can."



Garcia is an Army tank commander in Bravo Company, 1-118th Infantry Regiment, Armored Brigade Combat Team. He has been in the military for 13 years, starting with five years on active duty before transitioning to the National Guard. For him, the Guard was an ideal fit, allowing him to continue serving his state and nation.



"I joined the National Guard because I wanted to continue being a soldier and serve the country," Garcia explained. "But it's also about being there for my community. When I see people in need, it gives me a sense of purpose."



On the ground, Garcia and his fellow Guardsmen handed out water and food rations to those who had been affected by the storm.



"It's good to see that people are grateful," Garcia said, noting how a simple gesture—providing essential supplies—had a profound impact on the community’s morale. "Seeing people’s smiles and their gratitude in a time of need is the best part."



For Garcia, serving in this capacity is personal. Beyond the uniform, he is a proud member of his local church and sees his service as an extension of his faith.



"I’m a Christian and a godly man," he said. "Being able to provide for others, especially those who can’t get out of their homes, fills my heart with joy."



Garcia mentioned how local churches had partnered with the National Guard the day before to ensure that homebound residents received food and water.



"It was awesome to see that people have the heart to put others before their own needs," he said, clearly moved by the collective effort of the community.



For this 13-year military veteran, the opportunity to give back to the town where he grew up is something he doesn’t take for granted. Garcia plans to continue serving his full 20 years in the National Guard, but on days like this, the pride he feels for both his uniform and his hometown are on full display.



"Helping out here in Gaffney just means more," Garcia said. "It’s home."

