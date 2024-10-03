CSAF promotes Air Force Surgeon General to lieutenant general

Photo By Megan Hearst | U.S. Air Force Gen. David W. Allvin, Air Force Chief of Staff, addresses attendees at...... read more read more Photo By Megan Hearst | U.S. Air Force Gen. David W. Allvin, Air Force Chief of Staff, addresses attendees at U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John J. DeGoes’ promotion ceremony. Allvin formalized DeGoes’ promotion to the rank of lieutenant general at the Defense Health Headquarters, Falls Church, Virginia, Sept. 25, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Megan Hearst) see less | View Image Page

Gen. David W. Allvin, Air Force Chief of Staff, promoted Dr. John J. DeGoes to the rank of lieutenant general during a ceremony on Sept. 25, 2024, at the Defense Health Headquarters, Falls Church, Virginia. The ceremony formalized the Senate’s confirmation of DeGoes on July 31 to the grade and position as the Air Force’s 25th Surgeon General. In this role, DeGoes serves as the chief medical advisor to the Air Force and Space Force.



Allvin opened the ceremony by sharing DeGoes’ experience from decades of service while highlighting his numerous leadership experiences from his time as Wilford Hall Medical Center’s chief of internal medicine to his current role as surgeon general.



“The basis of leadership is understanding how to do the teaching,” Allvin said. “DeGoes knows his craft. He’s got a broad span of trust that he has built within the leadership apparatus of his experiences.”



DeGoes’ portfolio showcases 39 years of continued learning and mastery of his internal medicine specialty within roles that have shaped his ability to lead and command while building community and confidence in readiness capabilities.



Included among these roles are Air Education and Training Command Medical Branch chief from May 2000 to June 2005; 99th Medical Group commander, Nellis Air Force Base from June 2010 to May 2013; 59th Medical Wing commander from June 2018 to May 2021; and Headquarters, U.S. Air Force Deputy Surgeon General prior to becoming surgeon general.



“What DeGoes offered as deputy surgeon general is that he’s a fighter. He understands foremost that the Air Force must maintain operational readiness,” Allvin said. “He stands by the Air Force’s principles while navigating through tension and building through it to solve complex issues.”



After Allvin presented the formal promotion order and DeGoes’ children pinned on his new rank insignia, DeGoes shared a special message to his family.



“I’ve collected a few professional titles over my 39 years wearing a uniform, but none are better than being known as your dad,” he said.



During his closing remarks, DeGoes emphasized his dedication to leading AFMS medics with urgency and concentrated efforts in rapidly reoptimizing medical force elements for great power competition. Additionally, he discussed the Air Force’s efforts to establish the Air Force Medical Command, known as AFMEDCOM, which will enable medical leadership to execute this strategy, improve readiness capabilities and balance healthcare and readiness priorities.



“I look forward to working with our outstanding leadership team in leading our 30,000 medics delivering operationally relevant trusted care, anytime, anywhere - to enable flying, fighting and winning,” DeGoes concluded.