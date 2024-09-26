The U.S. Air Force Surgeon General, Dr. John J. DeGoes, was officially promoted to the rank of lieutenant general in a ceremony Sept. 25, 2024, at the Defense Health Headquarters, Falls Church, Virginia. DeGoes, who was confirmed by the Senate in July, oversees and ensures the Department of Air Force’s medical readiness and is the senior medical advisor to the Air Force and the Space Force.



The event, attended by family, friends, and colleagues, featured remarks from Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin, who highlighted DeGoes' 39 years of service and leadership.



Throughout his career, DeGoes has held various leadership roles, including commander of the 59th Medical Wing at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, and deputy surgeon general. His promotion underscores his commitment to maintaining readiness and adapting medical capabilities to meet future challenges.



In his remarks, DeGoes expressed gratitude to his family and emphasized the importance of leading the Air Force Medical Service through its next phase of growth. He also highlighted the creation of Air Force Medical Command, which will strengthen the medical force’s ability to support operational missions.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2024 Date Posted: 09.30.2024 16:15 Story ID: 482125 Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Surgeon General promoted to lieutenant general, by Maristela Romero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.