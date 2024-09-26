Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Surgeon General promoted to lieutenant general

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Story by Maristela Romero 

    Air Force Medical Service   

    The U.S. Air Force Surgeon General, Dr. John J. DeGoes, was officially promoted to the rank of lieutenant general in a ceremony Sept. 25, 2024, at the Defense Health Headquarters, Falls Church, Virginia. DeGoes, who was confirmed by the Senate in July, oversees and ensures the Department of Air Force’s medical readiness and is the senior medical advisor to the Air Force and the Space Force.

    The event, attended by family, friends, and colleagues, featured remarks from Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin, who highlighted DeGoes' 39 years of service and leadership.

    Throughout his career, DeGoes has held various leadership roles, including commander of the 59th Medical Wing at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, and deputy surgeon general. His promotion underscores his commitment to maintaining readiness and adapting medical capabilities to meet future challenges.

    In his remarks, DeGoes expressed gratitude to his family and emphasized the importance of leading the Air Force Medical Service through its next phase of growth. He also highlighted the creation of Air Force Medical Command, which will strengthen the medical force’s ability to support operational missions.

