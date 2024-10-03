Fort Hunter Liggett commander speaks at Paso Robles City Council Meeting

Photo By Amy Phillips | Fort Hunter Liggett Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Trotter promoted the Army Reserve,...... read more read more Photo By Amy Phillips | Fort Hunter Liggett Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Trotter promoted the Army Reserve, job opportunities and community events at the Oct. 1, 2024, Paso Robles City Council Meeting, California. He also informed the council and the public of how FHL, through mutual aid agreements, provides emergency services to the remote rural communities surrounding the installation. FHL firefighters also volunteer to support regional wildfire, when possible. see less | View Image Page

Fort Hunter Liggett has a robust community relations program supporting many community events, such as Monterey County’s Operation Santa, King City National Night Out, Patriot Day, Veterans Day and Memorial Day ceremonies and parades with color guard, speakers and military displays.



Recently, Fort Hunter Liggett Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Trotter highlighted the installation's recent microgrid ribbon cutting ceremony, promoted the Army Reserve's contributions to the nation, the Army's 250th birthday in 2025, job opportunities at the installations and public events at the Oct. 1, 2024, Paso Robles City Council Meeting, California. He also informed the council and the public of how FHL, through mutual aid agreements, provides emergency services to the remote rural communities surrounding the installation. FHL firefighters also volunteer to support regional wildfire, when possible.



The Army Reserve installation also hosts many public events to give back to the community, such as the annual Youth Fishing Derby in April to celebrate the Month of the Military Child, and the annual Freedom Fest in late June with a spectacular fireworks show and family-friendly activities. Be on the lookout for more public events as the Army celebrates its 250th birthday in 2025.



Learn more about Fort Hunter Liggett on its official website and follow them on social media.