The Heritage Hour: FORRESTAL, Fire and NNSY

Courtesy Photo | From the April 5, 1968 edition of Service to the Fleet, prior to departing for sea...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | From the April 5, 1968 edition of Service to the Fleet, prior to departing for sea trials, testing of the catapult systems were completed. The wheeled object was used to simulate an aircraft to ensure the system was working properly and certified ready for use by manned aircraft. The dock cranes look very different to the ones seen today and the smokestack from the now demolished powerplant can be seen over Building 163. see less | View Image Page

October is an important month in the history and heritage of USS Forrestal (CVA-59). Commissioned into service the first of the month in 1955, the disastrous tragedy that unfolded in 1967 led to changes in the Navy’s approach to fire safety. Always there to answer the call, Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) stepped up to repair the stricken ship and make the modifications to ensure within reasonable doubt, such loss would not happen again. This time on Heritage Hour and in honor of National Fire Prevention Week, we look back at the events of the Forrestal fire, the exceptional work of NNSY personnel and the lasting changes that are still seen today.



In late July of 1967, Forrestal was in the South China Sea carrying out missions against North Vietnam. In need of ordnance, Commanding Officer Captain John Beling reluctantly accepted a delivery of bombs that included 16 AN-M65A1. The reluctance came from the concerns from the ordnance handlers who suggested the bombs be immediately launched off the ship due to their leaking paraffin phlegmatizing agent, an indication that the explosives contained within had become dangerously degenerated. However, the ordnance delivery was needed to carry out the mission, and so they were brought onboard but stored on deck. Had they been stored in the magazine, and the detonation occurred there, the ship could have been completely lost.



An electrical power surge from a F-4B Phantom II aircraft caused an unguided rocket to launch into the fully packed flight deck on July 29, striking the fuel tank of an A-4E Skyhawk that was preparing for takeoff. The JP-5 fuel was ignited by the burning rocket propellant and Damage Control Team No. 8 leaped into action, believing they had a ten-minute window before the bomb casing melted. Due to the deteriorated and unstable condition of the bomb, they unknowingly had less than two minutes and the detonation that followed was even more powerful than anticipated. Before the fire was contained, at least ten bombs as well as missiles and warheads exploded, ravaging the ship and claiming the lives of 134 men and injuring 161 more.



USS Forrestal underwent emergency repairs in the Philippines before arriving at NNSY Sept. 19. Repairs began immediately, starting with the removal of the starboard elevator with the iconic Hammerhead Crane before moving to Dry Dock 8. Twelve railcars of the highest quality HY-100 steel arrived, an upgrade from the HY-80 that had previously been utilized in ship repair work. More than 300 welders, including apprentices, worked around the clock applying newly learned techniques for the heavier and harder steel. By November, a quarter of the repair work was reported completed. In early April 1968, USS Forrestal went on sea trials with 60 NNSY personnel onboard. After six-and-a-half months, the ship was returned to the fleet.



The legacy of USS Forrestal and her crew on fire safety in the Navy is evident to this day. The Farrier Firefighting School, located at Naval Station Norfolk, is named in honor Chief Gerald W. Farrier who heroically led Damage Control Team No. 8 on the charge to attempt to control the burning bomb without concern for his personal safety. Learning the crew did not have consistent knowledge of firefighting procedures, the Navy now requires all personnel to go through training. Changes were also made to flight deck fire suppression system as well as other improvements to prevent another such devastating loss.