JBA Fisher House celebrates 30 years of support

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. — The Joint Base Andrews Fisher House commemorated its 30th anniversary with a celebration event at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 26, 2024. The event also honored the legacy of Zachary Fisher, founder of the Fisher House Foundation, on what would have been his birthday.



Located within walking distance of the Malcolm Grow Medical Clinics and Surgery Center, the Fisher House offers care for families of active-duty members, veterans, and retirees who receive treatment at the base’s medical facilities or local hospitals. The foundation was created to keep families together during challenging times without the financial burden of lodging expenses.



“The 316th Wing is committed to continued support of this incredible mission, providing for our families through security, medical service, or just a simple roof over their heads,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Walinski, 316th Wing deputy commander.



The Fisher House Foundation, founded by Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher, received key support from U.S. Navy Adm. Carlisle A. H. Trost, former Chief of Naval Operations, and his wife, Pauline, whose commitment to military families helped found and shape the foundation's mission. Their granddaughter, Alexa Trost, attended the anniversary event as an honored guest, continuing her family’s legacy of support for the Fisher House.



During the 30th anniversary event, Bridgette Patterson, Andrews Fisher House manager, expressed her gratitude to those who have supported the organization throughout the years.



“The Fisher House is continuing to be a sanctuary for military families because of your generosity and your commitment,” said Patterson. “Your presence here today, your belief in this mission means the world to the families that we serve.”



With nearly 100 locations worldwide, the Fisher House Foundation continues to expand its reach, and as of May 2023, it has provided free lodging to more than 455,000 military and veteran families, saving them over $575 million in lodging and transportation costs. The Andrews location alone has helped hundreds of families over the past three decades, including 133 families in 2023, offering care and support to those facing difficult circumstances.



Among those in attendance of the event was retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Mary Williams, who stayed at the Fisher House beginning in December 1999 while her son received care for several months.



“The Fisher House helped us during a difficult time,” said Williams, reflecting on her family's experience. Now, 24 years later, she and her son returned to Andrews to celebrate its 30th anniversary, exactly two weeks after her son’s 27th birthday.



Over the years, the Andrews Fisher House has also organized celebrations for holidays and medical milestones, with meals provided through donations from local organizations and volunteers. These efforts, along with the support of the Fisher House Foundation, continue to make a profound impact on the lives of military families.

