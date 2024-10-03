Harrison Miccio reports! Honorary reporter interviews USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Command Sergeant Major

Courtesy Photo | Harrison Miccio, local youth and U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz coloring contest...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Harrison Miccio, local youth and U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz coloring contest winner, interviewed the garrison's Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch on topics covering living in Germany, garrison operations and Paw Patrol Sept. 18, 2024, at American Forces Network studios in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Following the interview, Wrensch awarded Harrison with a "Certificate of Awesomeness" for his journalistic excellence. Photo by Senior airman Christian Conrad, Defense Media Activity). see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Reporters come in all shapes and sizes, from public affairs specialists to traditional media—and even kids. No matter the form, telling the Army’s story is critical. Harrison Miccio, a kid by day and U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s first ever honorary reporter (after school), took on that important role Sept. 18 at the AFN Kaiserslautern Studio on Vogelweh Air Station.



The garrison's Public Affairs Office launched a coloring contest in August at the MWR Community Expo and shared on their social media pages for children living in the Kaiserslautern and Baumholder military communities, asking them to draw what they loved or liked about life in Germany. The winner would earn the title of U.S. Army Garrison Public Affairs “Reporter for a Day” and the chance to interview the garrison's Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch. Harrison was randomly selected as the lucky winner from the pool of submissions, announced live on air during the garrison’s hour on the Morning Magic show at the AFN Kaiserslautern studio.



Harrison toured the studio before grilling Wrensch with hard topics to include garrison operations, living in Germany and Paw Patrol. Following the interview, Wrensch awarded Harrison with a "Certificate of Awesomeness" for his journalistic excellence.



Listen to the interview here: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/938702/studio-reporter-day-interviews-command-sergeant-major-raymond-wrensch



Harrison: I’m Harrison, garrison reporting for the day. What’s your name?



Wrensch: My name is Raymond Wrensch, and I’m the Command Sergeant Major for U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz.



Harrison: I would like to interview you today.



Wrensch: That would be great! Let’s go ahead and do that.



Harrison: What’s your favorite thing about Germany?



Wrensch: What’s my favorite thing about Germany? Hmm I think, my favorite thing so far was going to LEGOLAND with all my kids and riding on all the rides and having a bunch of fun down there.



Harrison: What do you want to be when you grow up?



Wrensch: What do I want to be when I grow up? Oh man. Well, I guess, maybe one day I want to be a farmer and have a little farm and raise some animals and teach my kids about raising animals.



Harrison: Well, I want to be a pilot!



Wrensch: You want to be a pilot?



Harrison: I’m going to drive a fast mover.



Wrensch: That’s great.



Harrison: Fast movers are so fast.



Wrensch: Do you know how fast they go?



Harrison: Really fast!



Wrensch: Really fast that is pretty fast.



Harrison: What does a garrison do?



Wrensch: The garrison—we do a lot. But our most important mission is to take care of everyone that lives inside the Army garrison and we provide services like daycare and we help the schools and we got a bunch of crews, firemen, some police officers and guys that drive around in construction trucks and take care of everything. I guess they’re kind of like the Paw Patrol in some aspect.



Harrison: What’s your favorite Paw Patrol character?



Wrensch: My favorite Paw Patrol Character—I believes his name is Rubble.



Harrison: My favorite one is Marshall because I have a Marshall costume.



Wrensch: You got a Marshall costume, that’s great! Is that what you’re going to be for Halloween?



Harrison: Yes.



Wrensch: That’s awesome!



Reporting from “Ktown” Germany, have a good day, everyone!

