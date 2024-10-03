Harrison Miccio reports! Honorary reporter interviews USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Command Sergeant Major

Harrison Miccio, local youth and U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz coloring contest winner, interviewed the garrison's Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch on topics covering living in Germany, garrison operations and Paw Patrol Sept. 18, 2024, at American Forces Network studios in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Following the interview, Wrensch awarded Harrison with a "Certificate of Awesomeness" for his journalistic excellence. Photo by Senior airman Christian Conrad, Defense Media Activity).
