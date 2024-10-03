Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Harrison Miccio reports! Honorary reporter interviews USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Command Sergeant Major

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.18.2024

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Harrison Miccio, local youth and U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz coloring contest winner, interviewed the garrison's Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch on topics covering living in Germany, garrison operations and Paw Patrol Sept. 18, 2024, at American Forces Network studios in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Following the interview, Wrensch awarded Harrison with a "Certificate of Awesomeness" for his journalistic excellence. Photo by Senior airman Christian Conrad, Defense Media Activity).

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 06:46
    Photo ID: 8677758
    VIRIN: 240918-A-UA555-1001
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 12.64 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    AFN
    Reporter
    Stronger Together
    MoMC
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

