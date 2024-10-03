Col. Schuck leads first all-call as 3rd Wing commander

Photo By Senior Airman Julia Lebens | U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Schuck, 3rd Wing commander, speaks during his first...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Julia Lebens | U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Schuck, 3rd Wing commander, speaks during his first all-call with the 3rd Wing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sep. 27, 2024. Schuck’s role as the 3rd Wing commander is to lead the wing in its mission to furnish trained and equipped tactical air dominance forces, command and control platforms, and strategic and tactical airlift capabilities for contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Schuck, 3rd Wing commander, hosted his first wing all-call at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sep. 27, 2024.



Schuck highlighted the Air Force’s focus on standards and core values. He referenced the late U.S. Army Gen. George Patton, who famously said, “You cannot be disciplined in great things and undisciplined in small things,” to reiterate these objectives.



“If you’re not good at the small things, you’re not good at the big things,” said Schuck. “If you can’t make the decision to put the correct patch on your shoulder in the morning, or make sure you cut your hair correctly, then you’re probably going to cut corners. There’s a good chance you’re not going to do things right according to guidance, checklists, and so on. Do the small things, and the big things will come easy.”



Schuck also said he encouraged Airmen to ask questions and keep communication transparent



“My goal is to be transparent and open, and communicate as much as possible, because I think that’s one of the keys to success,” he said. “It eliminates a lot of anxiety if we just talk about things and I challenge you to ask for that communication.”



To further affirm this point, Schuck outlined what he expects from his Airmen and emphasized his role as their commander.



“You control your attitude, you control your effort, you control your fitness, and you control your personal responsibility,” he said. It’s my responsibility as your wing commander to make sure you’re as ready as possible. It’s your personal responsibility to speak up when you don’t think you’re getting what you need to be ready, and to make sure the training you have that you can control is done on time.”



The 3rd Wing is one of several wings at JBER and reinforces the Pacific Air Force’s primary mission of providing integrated expeditionary capabilities to defend the homeland, promote stability, dissuade and deter aggression, and swiftly defeat enemies. As the largest and principal unit under the 11th Air Force, the wing’s mission is to provide air dominance, global mobility, and command-and-control for combatant commanders. Schuck’s role as the 3rd Wing commander is to lead the wing in its mission to furnish trained and equipped tactical air dominance forces, command and control platforms, and strategic and tactical airlift capabilities for contingency operations.



“We’re going to go after standards and make sure we’re doing things correctly, and we are going to take calculated risk,” said Schuck. “Our core values have stood for a long time, and I expect us all to abide by those.”