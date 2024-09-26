Col Schuck leads his first 3rd Wing all call

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Schuck, 3rd Wing commander, speaks during his first all-call with the 3rd Wing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sep. 27, 2024. Schuck’s role as the 3rd Wing commander is to lead the wing in its mission to furnish trained and equipped tactical air dominance forces, command and control platforms, and strategic and tactical airlift capabilities for contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)