U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Schuck, 3rd Wing commander, speaks during his first all-call with the 3rd Wing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sep. 27, 2024. Schuck’s role as the 3rd Wing commander is to lead the wing in its mission to furnish trained and equipped tactical air dominance forces, command and control platforms, and strategic and tactical airlift capabilities for contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 19:49
|Photo ID:
|8670218
|VIRIN:
|240927-F-RJ686-2014
|Resolution:
|4863x3242
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col Schuck leads his first 3rd Wing all call, by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.