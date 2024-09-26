Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col Schuck leads his first 3rd Wing all call

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Schuck, 3rd Wing commander, speaks during his first all-call with the 3rd Wing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sep. 27, 2024. Schuck’s role as the 3rd Wing commander is to lead the wing in its mission to furnish trained and equipped tactical air dominance forces, command and control platforms, and strategic and tactical airlift capabilities for contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

