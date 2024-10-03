First Army Division West Dedicates Room to Distinguished Service Cross Recipient

Photo By Spc. Bowden Drake-Deese | First Army Division West Senior Enlisted Advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Vincent Simonetti...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Bowden Drake-Deese | First Army Division West Senior Enlisted Advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Vincent Simonetti (left), and First Army Division West Commanding General, Maj. Gen. William Ryan (right), reveal a new portrait and signage during a conference room dedication ceremony, Oct. 3, 2024, on Fort Cavazos, Texas. The unit's primary conference room was officially renamed to the S/Sgt Waverly Woodson Conference Room, commemorating his posthumously awarded Distinguished Service Cross, honoring Woodson's heroic actions during World War II. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bowden Drake-Deese) see less | View Image Page

First Army Division West held a small ceremony to celebrate the massive accomplishments of one special Soldier on Oct. 3, 2024. The division’s conference room was dedicated to Waverly Woodson Jr. in honor of his actions and service during World War II which have earned and are continuing to earn him recognition. In April, 2022, the Rock Island Arsenal Medical Clinic was renamed to Woodson Health Clinic, in June of 2023 Woodson was posthumously awarded the Combat Medic Badge, and last week Woodson was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross. The dedication of Division West’s conference room is another step in properly recognizing a hero.

Woodson served under First Army as part of the 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion’s medical team. Then a Corporal, Woodson landed on Normandy Beach shortly after 5:30 on the morning of June 6, 1944. So great was the danger on the beaches of Normandy, Woodson was wounded by a mortar before he was even able to exit his landing craft. Woodson was cited for bravery and estimated to have attended and provided medical care to more than 200 Soldiers. Over 30 hours of fighting and hard work did little to stop Woodson from performing his duties. After being relieved of his post for the day, he rescued an additional three Soldiers from drowning.

“Staff Sergeant Woodson stands as the greatest example wearing the block A”, said Maj. Gen. William Ryan, Commanding General of First Army Division West, “He is the example for all of us who strive to be the best soldier and leader ”.

Not only does the conference room now bear his name, but First Army Division West had more honors for Woodson. A wall within the division’s conference room has a photo of him with multiple items of authentic World War II memorabilia. A larger photo of Woodson also hangs in the hallway outside of the command suite as well as a shadow box with an authentic World War II Army Service Uniform jacket from the era Woodson was in service, with the original “Block A” patch insignia on the left shoulder sleeve, a Medic armband, and Corporal rank, the rank in which Woodson was at the time of the D-Day events.