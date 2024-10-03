Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Army Division West Dedicates Room to Distinguished Service Cross Recipient

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Spc. Bowden Drake-Deese 

    First Army Division West

    First Army Division West Senior Enlisted Advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Vincent Simonetti (left), and First Army Division West Commanding General, Maj. Gen. William Ryan (right), reveal a new portrait and signage during a conference room dedication ceremony, Oct. 3, 2024, on Fort Cavazos, Texas. The unit's primary conference room was officially renamed to the S/Sgt Waverly Woodson Conference Room, commemorating his posthumously awarded Distinguished Service Cross, honoring Woodson's heroic actions during World War II. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bowden Drake-Deese)

