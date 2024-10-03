First Army Division West Dedicates Room to Distinguished Service Cross Recipient

First Army Division West Senior Enlisted Advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Vincent Simonetti (left), and First Army Division West Commanding General, Maj. Gen. William Ryan (right), reveal a new portrait and signage during a conference room dedication ceremony, Oct. 3, 2024, on Fort Cavazos, Texas. The unit's primary conference room was officially renamed to the S/Sgt Waverly Woodson Conference Room, commemorating his posthumously awarded Distinguished Service Cross, honoring Woodson's heroic actions during World War II. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bowden Drake-Deese)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 17:22
|Photo ID:
|8676956
|VIRIN:
|241003-A-IY818-1314
|Resolution:
|6029x4263
|Size:
|6.75 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
