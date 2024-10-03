First Army Division West Dedicates Room to Distinguished Service Cross Recipient

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

First Army Division West Senior Enlisted Advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Vincent Simonetti (left), and First Army Division West Commanding General, Maj. Gen. William Ryan (right), reveal a new portrait and signage during a conference room dedication ceremony, Oct. 3, 2024, on Fort Cavazos, Texas. The unit's primary conference room was officially renamed to the S/Sgt Waverly Woodson Conference Room, commemorating his posthumously awarded Distinguished Service Cross, honoring Woodson's heroic actions during World War II. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bowden Drake-Deese)