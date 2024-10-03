Division Commander tours military construction projects in Southern Arizona

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Division and Los Angeles District senior leaders toured several military construction project sites Sept. 18 – 19 in Southern Arizona.



Col. James Handura, SPD commander, joined LA District senior leaders Col. Andrew Baker, commander, and Justin Gay, district deputy engineer, to meet with several military leaders and tour several installation projects at Yuma Proving Ground and Fort Huachuca.



“It's always worthwhile for me to get out to see the projects firsthand, to talk to the folks in the field and to get a sense of how things are going,” Handura said in a previous statement. “I like to discuss with our team where I can help at my level or how we can help at the division level.”



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ military construction mission supports demands created by growth within in the military, global restationing, and base realignment and closures.



According to the South Pacific Division official website, the military missions provide premier engineering, construction, real estate, stability operations, and environmental management products and services for the Army, Air Force, other assigned U.S. government agencies and foreign governments.





DAY 1: Yuma Proving Grounds



The South Pacific Division commander started his project tour at the Yuma Proving Ground.



The U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground’s primary mission is to test the nation’s military ground combat equipment; however, for nearly 30 years, its vast desert ranges also have been used by the Military Freefall School to train thousands of the military’s most elite paratroopers.



“For us it’s extremely important that we show the commander the fruit of his team’s efforts,” said Ramon Noriega, Yuma Proving Ground facilities manager, as he escorted Handura through one of the Los Angeles District’s project sites. “Their support is critical for us — collaboration between their team, the Garrison’s (Department of Public Works) and our team at the Army Test and Evaluation Command. We work in a harmonious way because we’re all striving for the Army mission.”



The Los Angeles District has several military construction projects on the installation, including the recently completed two-bay hangar for the Military Freefall School.

















DAY 2: Ground Transport Equipment Building Project at Fort Huachuca



The next day, Handura joined LA District senior leaders to review construction progress at the Ground Transport Equipment Building project before meeting with Fort Huachuca installation commander Maj. Gen. Richard T. Appelhans to discuss current and potential future projects on the installation. One of the projects mentioned, the Ground Transport Equipment Building project, will create additional vehicle storage on the installation.



“We work as a team with the Corps,” said Victor Moreno, a safety and health officer at the Ground Transport Equipment Building project. “Personally, as a safety officer, it’s important to me that we build this facility for the Soldiers without anyone being hurt. We do daily safety inspections. There is always someone from the Corps here. We haven’t had an accident in 662 days.”



The Fort Huachuca project office, under the Tucson Resident office, has an additional 15 active projects with a combined value of $74.6 million.



According to Fort Huachuca’s Army homepage, the installation is the largest employer in Cochise County and the largest single economic contributor in Arizona. The Arizona Commerce Authority website states that Fort Huachuca accounts for an annual economic impact of more than $2.4 billion for the State of Arizona.



For more information about LA District’s programs and projects, visit www.spl.usace.army.mil.

