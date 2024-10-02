US military EOD techs join with allies to clear World War II ordnance on Solomon Islands

Photo By Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore | U.S. Army Sgt. Jace Brown, an explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to the...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore | U.S. Army Sgt. Jace Brown, an explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to the 303rd Ordnance Battalion (EOD), 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command reviews his stack of WWII ordnance during operation Render Safe, Munda, Solomon Islands, Sept. 13, 2024. Operation Render Safe 2024 is an Australian-led operation in Oceania to exchange explosive ordnance tactics, techniques, and procedures and reduce the risk of explosive remnants of war across Solomon Islands. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore) see less | View Image Page

MUNDA, Solomon Islands – U.S. Army and Marine Corps Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians joined together with bomb squad members from other nations to confront and defeat World War II era unexploded ordnance across the Solomon Islands.



American Soldiers from the 303rd Ordnance Battalion (EOD) and U.S. Marines from the Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, Australia, served with EOD techs from Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force during the 20th iteration of Operation Render Safe.



Troops from Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom observed the Australian-led operation designed to rid the islands of the more than 80-year-old explosive hazards.



The Solomon Islands were the site of the fierce and instrumental Battle of Guadalcanal from August 1942 and February 1943.



1st Lt. Joseph E. Gardner, the U.S. military Operation Render Safe team leader and 4th Platoon leader of the 74th Ordnance Company (EOD), said the EOD techs worked together to remove 3,200 unexploded projectiles, bombs, hand grenades and anti-air munitions from the islands.



“It was around 85-90 degrees each day, with humidity from 80-100 percent. The jungle was incredibly dense and often extremely muddy due to constant rainfall,” said Gardner.



A native of Chicopee, Massachusetts, who earned his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in criminal justice, Gardner said Operation Render Safe was successful because the teamwork between the EOD techs.



“The biggest challenge was navigating the dense terrain and jungle that has grown around these items,” said Gardner. “We worked around the less than favorable conditions with a strong sense of purpose in the mission and fantastic comradery.”



The 74th EOD Company is part of the 303rd EOD Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command and U.S. Army Pacific.



The 303rd EOD Battalion confronts and defeats explosive hazards in the U.S. Army Pacific area of operations and supports Operation Pathways missions, regional security cooperation engagements, emergency response missions and Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center training exercises.



EOD technicians from the battalion also help the Defense POW-MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) to bring fallen American heroes home during investigation and recovery missions around the world.



The Schofield Barracks, Hawaii-based 303rd EOD Battalion also protects the nation’s senior leaders and foreign heads of state in support of the U.S. Secret Service and U.S. Department of State.



Gardner said he became an EOD officer to make the world a safer place.



“The highlight of the work has to be the real-world impact. The people of the Solomon Islands deal with the threat of unexploded ordnance on a daily basis, and this work helped relieve those daily anxieties,” said Gardner.



“I became an EOD officer due to the challenge it presented, and the close-knit, high achieving community that surround the profession,” said Gardner. “My most interesting experience so far has been this mission. It was truly an exceptional experience.”