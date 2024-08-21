Australian Army Maj. Josh Vogal, the commanding officer of 20th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Squadron, briefs the group on their upcoming deployment to the country of Solomon Islands in support of Operation Render Safe 2024, on Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 20, 2024. Explosive ordnance disposal technicians from the United States, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand will participate in Operation Render Safe 24 across Solomon Islands to reduce the risk of explosive remnants of war while strengthening relationships with allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2024 Date Posted: 08.23.2024 21:31 Photo ID: 8608139 VIRIN: 240820-A-PR546-9491 Resolution: 7544x5464 Size: 13.17 MB Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Multinational service members conduct a rehearsal of concept drill during Operation Render Safe 24, by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.