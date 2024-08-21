Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multinational service members conduct a rehearsal of concept drill during Operation Render Safe 24

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Australian Army Maj. Josh Vogal, the commanding officer of 20th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Squadron, briefs the group on their upcoming deployment to the country of Solomon Islands in support of Operation Render Safe 2024, on Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 20, 2024. Explosive ordnance disposal technicians from the United States, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand will participate in Operation Render Safe 24 across Solomon Islands to reduce the risk of explosive remnants of war while strengthening relationships with allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

    Multinational
    Map
    Australian Defence Force
    ROC drills
    Pre-deployent

