B-1s commemorate ROK Armed Forces Day with flyover, CAS training event

Courtesy Photo | A U.S. Air Force B1 Bomber flies with South Korean Air Force's F-15K fighter jets during a celebration to mark 76th anniversary of Korea Armed Forces Day, in Seongnam, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct.1, 2024.

A U.S. B-1B Lancer participated in a combined flyover with two Republic of Korea Air Force F-16K Slam Eagles as part of the ROK Armed Forces Day celebration over Seongnam’s Seoul Air Base in the Gyeonggi Province, Oct. 1, 2024. The event commemorated the 76th anniversary of the founding of the ROK’s armed forces, honoring the veterans and service members of the nation’s military, and demonstrated the United States’ ironclad commitment to the ROK-U.S. Alliance.



Earlier in the day, two B-1s also participated in simulated combined close air support training with the two ROK F-15Ks and U.S. 607th Air Support Operations Group personnel at Pilsung Range, ROK.



The B-1 carries the largest conventional payload of both guided and unguided weapons in the U.S. military’s aircraft inventory, with the ability to employ several variations of munitions, including general purpose bombs, naval mines, cluster munitions, laser-guided missiles, and long-range strike munitions, among others.



The event marked the second time B-1s have conducted close air support training in South Korea in 2024, following training in early June, and further enhanced the ability of U.S. and ROK fighters to integrate with U.S. bombers -- maintaining the defensive readiness of both air forces.