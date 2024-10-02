A U.S. Air Force B1 Bomber flies with South Korean Air Force’s F-15K fighter jets during a celebration to mark 76th anniversary of Korea Armed Forces Day, in Seongnam, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct.1, 2024.
Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 03:35
Location:
|SEOUL, SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], KR
This work, B-1s commemorate ROK Armed Forces Day with flyover, CAS training event, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
B-1s commemorate ROK Armed Forces Day with flyover, CAS training event
