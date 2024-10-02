New Inspector General brings experience, knowledge to Washington National Guard

The Washington National Guard recently welcomed a new Inspector General, Col. Scott Blanchard.



“This is a first-time assignment for me as an IG, which I understand is typical for most state IGs,” said Blanchard, who was sworn in on Sept. 24, 2024, at Camp Murray. “While this may be the case, the joint Army and operational experiences I’ve had in more than 26 years of service all come to bear to help strengthen readiness and warfighting.”



The Inspector General is a nominative assignment, vetted and approved by the Army Inspector General. At the state level, Blanchard will act as another set of eyes, ears, voice, and conscience of the commander. The role of the IG and their staff is to determine and report on the economy, efficiency, discipline, morale, esprit de corps, readiness, and resources of the command.



While it is a first-time assignment as an IG, this is not Blanchard’s first time working with the National Guard or Reserves.



“As an active-duty company commander in Iraq in 2005, my parent battalion headquarters was from the National Guard. Most recently, while serving as the I Corps chief of protection and provost marshal, my staff was augmented by three personnel from the Mission Command Post Operational Detachment. Together we served in exercises in the Pacific to include Yama Sakura 81 in Japan, Talisman Saber 23 in Australia, and Cobra Gold 24 in Thailand. I found their contribution to achieving the mission invaluable,” said Blanchard.



Nominees who become IG undergo an in-depth process before taking the role. All officers, warrant officers, and NCOs must first clear IG and security screens before being vetted and approved by the Army Inspector General.



“If you want to be approved for a highly visible and career broadening assignment, it is imperative you understand the criteria to be an Army Inspector General and you ensure your record is ready for higher headquarters review (security clearance, ACFT, HT, WT and permanent profile) once nominated,” said Blanchard.



As a nominative assignment, Army IG duty has an initial 36-month duty tour, and once approved for the position, receiving certification from the Inspector General school (TIGS) at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, is mandatory.



“The Inspector General is a force for good. As the State Inspector General, we take our direction from the Adjutant General, Major General Welsh. On all matters we strive to remain objective, impartial and provide impartial oversight while supporting individuals and the chain of command. Our primary goals are focused on strengthening readiness and warfighting through our four primary functions of assistance, teach and train, inspections, and investigations,” said Blanchard.

