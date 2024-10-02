Spooky Sidekicks Can Help Exchange Shoppers Win Big in Howl-O-Ween Pet Photo Contest

Photo By Zachary Wright | Witch way to the milk bones? Spooky sidekicks can help military shoppers win a share...... read more read more Photo By Zachary Wright | Witch way to the milk bones? Spooky sidekicks can help military shoppers win a share of $3,000 in prizes from the Exchange’s Howl-o-Ween Pet Photo Contest. Shoppers can enter by submitting a photo of their pets in costume on ShopMyExchange.com/Sweepstakes. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Spooky sidekicks can help military shoppers win a share of $3,000 in prizes in the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Howl-o-Ween Pet Photo Contest, sponsored by Royal Canin.



From Oct. 1 through 31, authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years and older can submit a photo of their pets in Halloween costumes at ShopMyExchange.com/Sweepstakes for a chance at $3,000 in prizes. Two grand-prize winners will each receive a $500 Exchange gift card. Eight runners-up will each receive a $250 gift card.



“Pets play a vital role for military families,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Shoppers can win big just in time for the holidays just by showcasing their beloved members of the family.”



No purchase is necessary to win. Drawings will take place around Nov. 22. Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians and honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online may also enter. Veterans can visit https://aafes.media/paveterans to learn more about their shopping benefit. DoD civilians can visit https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa.



