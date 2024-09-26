MRF-D 24.3 Sailors enhance medical command, control with MedCOP

Photo By Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole | U.S. Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Kevin Jurek, the Navy senior enlisted leader of...... read more read more Photo By Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole | U.S. Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Kevin Jurek, the Navy senior enlisted leader of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, uses the Joint Operational Medicine Information Systems Medical Common Operating Picture as part of a mass casualty training event during Exercise Predator’s Run 24 at Mount Bundey Training Area, July 24, 2024. Exercise Predator’s Run 24 is a littoral-focused, multilateral training exercise led by the Australian’s Army 1st Brigade, involving the Australian Defence Force, the United Kingdom Commando Force, the Republic of the Philippines Army, the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. MedCOP is an interactive decision-support platform arming command surgeons and medical commanders with near real-time health surveillance and medical operations visibility to enable well-informed decisions. Jurek is a native of Oklahoma. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole) see less | View Image Page

In the Northern Territory, Australia, U.S. Sailors with the Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 Marine Air-Ground Task Force showcased the Joint Operational Medicine Information Systems Medical Common Operating Picture’s ability to enhance medical command and control operations across the deployment.



MedCOP is an interactive decision-support platform that provides command surgeons and medical commanders with near real-time health surveillance and medical operations visibility. It enables well-informed decisions by offering a comprehensive, integrated view of medical operations and logistics. The system’s robust capabilities make it an indispensable asset for the Department of Defense, particularly in complex training environments.



U.S. Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Kevin Jurek, the Navy senior enlisted leader of MRF-D 24.3 and an Oklahoma native, leveraged MedCOP during a mass casualty training event on July 24, 2024, highlighting the system’s capabilities in a real-world, high-stakes environment.



MRF-D 24.3 initially tested MedCOP during Exercise Predator’s Run 24. The system’s impact extended well beyond that event, revolutionizing medical command and control throughout the rotation.



“We used MedCOP for all aspects of medical command and control operations during the deployment,” said Jurek. “Everything from facility reporting to patient movement was managed through MedCOP, which consolidated all the information into one concise platform.”



During the rotation, MedCOP played a critical role in both real-world and notional scenarios, such as the mass casualty training event in Predator's Run 24. The system allows for rapid, accurate dissemination of vital information across various echelons.



“Anyone with access to the system can see the dashboards we’re using, track patient movements, and monitor their status,” explained Jurek. “It’s a very efficient way of consolidating medical command and control information and distributing it quickly without relying on radios or tactical chat.”



This capability minimized risks associated with information gaps that have historically affected medical operations.



“We’ve seen these many times, whether in Steel Knight, Predator’s Run, or other exercises, where there can be a disconnect between the point of injury and the information reaching the Combat Operations Center,” said Jurek. “MedCOP addresses this by providing real-time data to everyone who needs it, without the delays and potential miscommunication that come with traditional methods.”



During the mass casualty training event, MedCOP’s capabilities were on full display. Jurek utilized customizable and shareable dashboards to monitor the situation, providing real-time data at both strategic and tactical levels. The platform enables seamless communication and file sharing among multinational forces, enhancing coordination and efficiency.



“We are able to export our files to other common operating pictures,” explained Jurek. “This capability is invaluable in joint operations and can be expanded to include coalition partners.”



MedCOP’s user interface facilitated near real-time medical operational readiness information sharing and global visibility, crucial for managing the mass casualty scenario. By replicating data across Major Subordinate Commands, MedCOP ensured that all participating forces had access to the most current information, enabling better coordination. The platform provided detailed visualization of beds, equipment, supplies, personnel, and labs, giving commanders a clear picture of available resources.



“This is something that doesn’t get enough training. We focus a lot on trauma training, but we don’t give enough attention to the patient evacuation chain,” he said. “If we don’t evacuate patients from the point of injury through the patient evacuation chain to definitive care, those patients may die, and we’ll exhaust our supplies.”



MedCOP’s joint operational capability is one of its key strengths, offering seamless integration across all branches of the Department of Defense. This interoperability enhances medical command and control in joint operations, where real-time data sharing is essential for mission success.



“MedCOP has the potential to expand data-sharing capabilities, further enhancing integration and improving coordination in joint medical efforts,” said Jurek.



MedCOP’s deployment during Exercise Predator’s Run 24 demonstrated its value in enhancing medical operations and decision-making. By providing a real-time, integrated view of medical logistics and patient tracking, MedCOP empowered the MRF-D 24.3 MAGTF commander to make informed decisions that are critical in high-pressure situations. This exercise not only tested the readiness of participating forces but also underscored the importance of advanced medical information systems in modern military operations.



“We want to see this used in Steel Knight this year, and hopefully, the next Marine Air-Ground Task Force that comes out here will use this as the foundational block for all of I Marine Expeditionary Force and possibly even Marine Forces Pacific,” he said.



As military operations become increasingly complex and multinational in nature, tools like MedCOP will continue to play a vital role in ensuring operational readiness and effectiveness. The success of MedCOP during MRF-D 24.3’s Exercise Predator’s Run 24 is a testament to its potential and a glimpse into the future of military medical operations.