MRF-D 24.3: Echo Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.) rehearses CASEVAC procedures during Exercise Predators Walk

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Rawan Hassanein, left, a hospital corpsman with Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, evacuate a simulated casualty during Exercise Predators Walk at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, May 21, 2024. During Predators Walk, Marines were able to conduct a live-fire squad range further developing the skills and confidence needed to succeed at the small unit level. Hassanein is a native of Colorado. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

